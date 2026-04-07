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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Vitria Technology, Inc.: The Missing Link to Autonomous Operations: Vitria Introduces Self-Evolving Knowledge Plane

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitria Technology today announced a breakthrough in autonomous network operations ahead of FutureNet World London 2026, introducing its AutonomousKnowledge Plane with Self-Evolving Knowledge-a decisive shift from probabilistic AI to knowledge-driven, explainable, and increasingly autonomous operations.


As telecom providers accelerate toward 5G-Advanced and Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), traditional data-centric approaches are proving context-poor. Existing observability and AIOps platforms detect and correlate events but a lack true understanding of system relationships and dependencies. Vitria closes this gap by embedding self-evolving knowledge directly into operational workflow. This grounds AI Agents in real-world network, service, and operational context-reducing ambiguity and eliminating the "trust gap" that has stalled autonomy.

The Innovation: Self-Evolving Knowledge

At the core is the VIA Knowledge Plane-a living, continuously evolving knowledge layer that integrates telemetry, topology, and institutional knowledge. It autonomously mines CMDBs, logs, metrics, and historical incidents to build dynamic ontologies using W3C semantic standards. The result is a knowledge-driven digital twin that captures relationships across infrastructure, virtualized functions, and services-enabling AI to reason, act, and improve over time.

"Autonomous operations require more than data-they require understanding. As agentic AI raises the stakes, operating without that understanding is no longer a limitation-it's a liability" said Dr. Dale Skeen, co-founder and CTO of Vitria Technology. "Vitria's Self-Evolving Knowledge Plane transforms AIOps from a system of reporting to system of understanding that enables Agentic AI to reason across complex systems, act with precision, and improve outcomes over time-delivering a credible path to autonomous operations."

From Signals to Root Cause to Resolution

The impact is immediate in complex, cross-domain scenarios. In a recent deployment, Vitria traced degraded user experience in the radio network to resource constraints in a virtualized transport-layer router-pinpointing the root cause across layers and triggering automated remediation. The result: up to 80% faster resolution and 50-80% reduction in manual effort.

Key Differentiators

  • Deterministic Reasoning: AI operates within a verifiable Knowledge Plane-ensuring accurate, explainable decisions.
  • Federated, Shared Intelligence with continuous knowledge acquisition.
  • Standard-based and transparent with operational proof points

Deployed in some of the world's largest networks, VIA AIOps is achieving?95%+ incident resolution?rates, delivering high levels of automation, and detecting and resolving issues before customer impact.

Vitria?Technology will be?showcasing?these innovations at?FutureNet?World London, April 2026. To learn more about the transition from data-driven to knowledge-driven operations, visit?Vitria.com.?

Media Contact: Ava Spinale
Marketing Manager, Vitria
aspinale@vitria.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ava-spinale-a17767295/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489838/Vitria_Logov1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-missing-link-to-autonomous-operations-vitria-introduces-self-evolving-knowledge-plane-302735500.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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