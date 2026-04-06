Dycom Industries Inc: Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Regina Salazar as Chief Information and Digital Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced the appointment of Regina Salazar as Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer, effective April 6, 2026. Ms. Salazar succeeds the company's current Chief Information Officer following their retirement. In this role, she will lead Dycom's enterprise technology strategy focusing on scaling digital transformation initiatives and integrating AI-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiency to deliver greater value to our customers.





Ms. Salazar is a visionary global leader with over 30 years of experience driving digital evolution across multiple industries. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer at Novelis, Inc., where she led a global team and spearheaded an AI-powered transformation that delivered significant business impact and operations improvement. Before joining Novelis, Inc. she was Vice President IT and Chief Information Officer, North American Region at Whirlpool Corporation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Regina to our executive team," said Dan Peyovich, Dycom's President and CEO. "With massive and growing demand across our nation's digital infrastructure, Regina's deep expertise in innovation and leading large-scale enterprise advancement initiatives will be critical catalysts for our growth. Her proven track record of successfully navigating complex systems and her ability to align digital strategy with business objectives makes her the ideal leader to ensure our technology platform remains a strategic advantage for our stakeholders."

Throughout her career, Ms. Salazar has been recognized for fostering collaborative, data-driven cultures and leading significant enterprise upgrades, including global ERP system implementations. She is a frequent keynote speaker on GenAI and Advanced Analytics for Business Process Optimization and serves on several advisory boards, most recently including Atlanta Women in Technology and InspireCIO Georgia Chapter.

"I am honored to join Dycom at such a transformative moment for both the company and the industry," said Regina Salazar. "Dycom has an established reputation for operational excellence. I look forward to working with Dan and the entire leadership team to drive organizational scale by leveraging AI-powered insights and empowering our field crews as they build the critical infrastructure that connects our communities."

Ms. Salazar holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from UNICAMP (Brazil), a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, and an Executive Certificate in Digital Transformation from MIT. She is also a Boardroom Certified Qualified Technology Expert (QTE).

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides electrical contracting services for data centers and other vital industries, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com

Phone: (561) 627-7171

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59dc27fd-2633-4e1f-97b7-5b0b4985e9be