OFA Group Strengthens Balance Sheet and Long-Term Earnings Profile Through Strategic IP Ownership Realignment

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) ("OFA" or the "Company") today announced the completion of a strategic intellectual property ownership restructuring related to its QIKBIM platform, pursuant to a newly executed Intellectual Property Assignment and Co-Ownership Agreement (the "Agreement").

Under the Agreement, the Company has acquired a 50% undivided co-ownership interest in the QIKBIM system and related intellectual property assets, while securing full operational and commercial control over the platform.

Reclassification of Historical Investment into Strategic Intangible Assets

A key financial highlight of the transaction is the conversion of previously incurred development expenditures into IP ownership.

Approximately $12.0 million of historical payments have been credited toward the total purchase price and will be recognized as capitalized intangible assets, transitioning from prior co-development expenditures.

From a financial reporting perspective, this reclassification:

Enhances the Company's balance sheet through recognition of durable IP assets

Reduces reliance on expense-based accounting for core technology investments

Improves earnings visibility and margin stability over time





The transaction represents a meaningful shift from a cost-based development model to an asset-backed value model.

Control Rights Support Revenue Recognition and Strategic Execution

While structured as a co-ownership arrangement, OFA has secured exclusive decision-making authority across all key aspects of the business, including:

Product roadmap and technical architecture

Pricing, licensing, and customer contracting

Commercialization strategy and deployment

Revenue collection, accounting, and distribution





These rights position the Company as the primary economic operator of the QIKBIM platform and are expected to support enhanced control over revenue generation, alignment with long-term monetization strategies, and global scalability.

Improved Cash Flow Profile and Capital Recovery Structure

The Agreement establishes a structured monetization framework under which:

Net proceeds from IP commercialization will be shared on a 50/50 basis

The Company is entitled to recover certain development investments prior to profit sharing





This structure is expected to accelerate capital recovery timelines, improve near- to mid-term cash flow visibility, and establish a recurring IP-driven revenue stream.

Reduced Structural Risk and Increased Asset Certainty

The transaction simplifies and replaces prior co-development arrangements, eliminating contractual complexity and reducing structural uncertainty.

In addition, the Agreement includes:

Restrictions on counterparty transfer and competitive use

Protective provisions safeguarding the Company's control

Call options to acquire additional ownership under specified conditions





These features collectively reduce counterparty and structural risk, enhance asset security and auditability, and lower the likelihood of future impairment.

Positioning for Scalable, IP-Driven Growth

This transaction marks a strategic transition for OFA:

From project-based development spending to scalable IP ownership

From collaborative participation to operational control

From cost center dynamics to long-term value generation





Management believes the transaction will strengthen earnings quality and predictability, support valuation through recognized intangible assets, and provide a foundation for sustainable, IP-driven growth.

Management Commentary

"This transaction represents a significant step forward in aligning our financial structure with our strategic vision. By converting prior development investments into owned intellectual property and securing full operational control, we are enhancing both the quality of our balance sheet and our long-term earnings potential."

Key Financial and Strategic Benefits

Balance Sheet Enhancement : Recognition of high-value intangible assets

: Recognition of high-value intangible assets Earnings Quality Improvement : Reduced expense volatility and improved margins

: Reduced expense volatility and improved margins Cash Flow Visibility : Structured recovery and recurring monetization

: Structured recovery and recurring monetization Control and Governance : Full operational authority over commercialization

: Full operational authority over commercialization Risk Mitigation: Simplified structure and strengthened protections





About OFA Group

OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) is a technology-driven architecture and digital solutions company focused on advancing innovation in the built environment through proprietary platforms and integrated services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding expected financial and strategic benefits. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact

Investor Relations

OFA Group

Email: info@ofacorp.com

Website: www.ofacorp.com