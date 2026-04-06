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WKN: A3EEVM | ISIN: US66979P3001 | Ticker-Symbol: 15N
Lang & Schwarz
07.04.26 | 07:00
0,580 Euro
-100,00 % -0,580
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XMAX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5800,58007:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2026 23:06 Uhr
18 Leser
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XMax Inc.: XMax Announces Formation of XMax AI Inc. to Execute AI Expansion Strategy

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMax Inc (NASDAQ: XWIN, "XMax" or the "Company") today announced that, further to its Board's approval of strategic expansion into artificial intelligence ("AI") as previously announced on March 24, 2026, the Company has formally established a wholly owned subsidiary, XMax AI Inc., on April 2, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the Company's strategic expansion into the AI area for technology-driven growth.

As previously disclosed, XMax's Board of Directors approved a strategic initiative to expand into the AI sector. The formation of XMax AI Inc. represents the first operational step in executing this strategy and reflects the Company's commitment to building a dedicated platform for its AI-related activities.

"The establishment of XMax AI Inc. marks a key execution milestone in our strategic expansion into artificial intelligence," said Mr. Xiaohua Lu, the Chief Executive Officer of XMax. "While our furniture business continues to provide a strong operational foundation, the launch of this new subsidiary enables us to actively build and scale our AI capabilities. We believe this positions XMax to participate in one of the most dynamic sectors globally, to create diversified and sustainable value for our shareholders."

About XMax Inc.

Headquartered in Commerce, California, XMax Inc., formerly known as Nova LifeStyle Inc., is a well-established distributor of contemporary styled residential and commercial furniture. The Company monitors popular trends and products to create design elements integrated into product lines for both stand-alone and whole-room furnishing solutions. Through its global network of retailers, e-commerce platforms, and hospitality providers, the Company serves customers worldwide with high-quality furniture products. In addition, the Company is currently expanding into artificial intelligence and advanced technology sectors, positioning itself as a diversified operating platform with both traditional and technology-driven business lines.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, our ability to fully resume our operations and remain financially healthy, our expected future growth prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR LLC.

XMaxIR@icrinc.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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