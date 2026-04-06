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WKN: 893520 | ISIN: CA02136K1084 | Ticker-Symbol: 1IA
Frankfurt
07.04.26 | 08:07
0,001 Euro
-85,71 % -0,003
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAI RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAI RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2026 23:54 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altai Resources Inc.: Altai Announces Transfer of Listing to NEX

TORONTO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (NEX: ATI.H) ("Altai" or the "Company") announced that, effective today, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has transferred the listing of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") to the NEX board of the TSXV (the "NEX") and has withdrawn the 90-day Notice to Transfer to NEX that had been previously issued by the TSXV and that had been announced by the Company in its news release dated February 17, 2026, as instructed by the TSXV. In accordance with the transfer of the listing of the Common Shares to the NEX, the Company's trading symbol has changed from ATI to ATI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number, and no consolidation of capital. The Company continues to pursue strategic alternatives, including seeking new mining exploration properties to acquire.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based junior resource company with an investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.altairesources.com.

For further information, please contact:
Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President
T: (647) 282-8324, E: kursatkacira@altairesources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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