Gianluca Fioravanti to lead business as it enhances its offer to OEMs

Lincotek today announced the appointment of Gianluca Fioravanti as Global General Manager of its Medical Division a global solution provider for the orthopedic market.

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Gianluca Fioravanti, Global GM Lincotek's Medical Division

Reporting directly to Group CEO Andrea Colombo, Fioravanti assumed the role as of April 7 and will help drive the business forward. He will lead the development and execution of the company's global growth strategy, while ensuring its seamless operational implementation across all regions. This strategic appointment reflects Lincotek's commitment to enhance the value it delivers to customers, strengthening its ability to serve them better.

Fioravanti brings more than 25 years of international experience to the Group, having held senior leadership roles across operations, engineering and general management in the medical sector. With a degree in Electronics Engineering and an Executive MBA, he previously worked for a diverse range of global businesses including Pfizer, Baxter, Novartis, GSK Vaccines and Johnson Johnson.

Most recently, at Jabil Healthcare, Fioravanti held the role of Senior Operations Global Director, overseeing a network of 12 manufacturing sites across Europe and the U.S., and managing more than 4,000 people.

"Gianluca brings extensive experience of highly regulated and technologically advanced environments, specifically in the orthopedic industry," says Andrea Colombo, Group CEO of Lincotek "His proven track record of managing complex international environments and driving transformation programs will be highly significant as we work to optimize the service we provide to customers. This will further reinforce our role as a trusted partner in helping them navigate increasingly complex challenges. We're thrilled to have him on board."

Gianluca Fioravanti, Global General Manager of Lincotek's Medical Division, added: "It is truly an honor to join Lincotek at such an important moment in the company's evolution. I am genuinely inspired by the dedication and expertise of the teams within the Medical Division, who represent an extraordinary wealth of professionalism and passion. Together, we aim to strengthen our global impact while accelerating innovation across the entire value chain from advancing our manufacturing technologies to delivering increasingly sophisticated solutions for our OEM partners. I am excited to collaborate with these exceptional teams to drive further progress and create even greater value for our customers in the years ahead."

About Lincotek: lincotek.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact: marketing@lincotek.com