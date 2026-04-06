BTC Digital Ltd. Enters into Joint Development and Operation Agreement with Aurora Energy Ltd. for Natural Gas-Powered Computing Infrastructure and AI Compute Platform in Canada

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTCT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTCT), a blockchain technology company, today announced that it has entered into a Joint Development and Operation Agreement (the "Agreement") with Aurora Energy Ltd. ("Aurora Energy"), a Canadian energy company, to jointly develop an off-grid natural gas-powered computing infrastructure project in Alberta, Canada, and to further explore the integration of AI compute infrastructure with energy systems.

In the first phase, the project is expected to develop a 5-10 MW natural gas-powered computing facility by utilizing locally stranded natural gas resources for on-site power generation, providing stable and cost-efficient electricity for high-performance computing equipment. The infrastructure is expected to support Bitcoin mining operations initially and may be further expanded to serve AI computing, data center computing, and other high-performance computing applications.

As global demand for large-scale AI models, cloud computing, and high-performance computing continues to grow, stable and low-cost power has become one of the core factors in the deployment of next-generation computing infrastructure. BTCT believes that this cooperation supports the Company's transition from a digital asset computing operator toward an energy-backed computing infrastructure platform. Pursuant to the Agreement, BTCT is expected to contribute Bitcoin mining equipment, computing operations expertise, and digital infrastructure solutions to the project, while also preparing for the future introduction of AI computing equipment and modular data center components.

By combining on-site energy production with computing resource deployment, the project is expected to explore an "Energy-to-Compute" model that converts natural gas resources into electricity and then into digital asset and AI-oriented computing capacity. BTCT believes this approach can help reduce energy costs, improve overall energy utilization efficiency, and provide a practical path for the development of AI-ready computing infrastructure. The Company intends to continue advancing its global strategy across energy, computing, and AI infrastructure in the future.

Mr. Siguang Peng, Chief Executive Officer of BTC Digital Ltd., commented, "The AI era is reshaping the global computing industry. In the future, competition in computing infrastructure will not only depend on chips and algorithms, but also on access to energy and the strength of infrastructure deployment. Through this cooperation, we aim to build an energy-driven computing infrastructure platform that can support both digital asset computing and future AI computing demand, while creating a stronger foundation for the Company's long-term development."

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd. is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, mining pool and data center operation, and miner accessories business.

For more information, please visit: https://btct.us/

Safe Harbor Statement

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SOURCE BTC Digital Ltd.