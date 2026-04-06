Eshbal Functional Foods Inc: Eshbal Reports Estimated Q1 2026 RECORD Revenues

TSXV: ESBL

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Eshbal Functional Food Inc. (TSXV: ESBL) ("Eshbal" or the "Company") today provided an estimated revenue update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company estimates Q1 2026 revenues of approximately USD $5.3 Million, compared to USD $3.755 Million in Q1 2025. The revenues include revenues generated by the recently acquired operations.

Tomer Bar-Meir, CEO, commented:

"Q1 revenue growth reflects Eshbal's ongoing growth efforts including the integration of Dare to be Different Foods and Gluten Free Nation, two U.S.-based gluten free companies acquired mid-February 2026"

The estimated revenue figures disclosed herein are preliminary, have not been audited, and are subject to change based on the completion of quarter-end financial closing procedures and final review by the Company's management.

Yearend 2025 and Q4 2025 results are expected to be released in late April.

About Eshbal Functional Food Inc.

Eshbal Functional Food Inc. (TSXV: ESBL) is a publicly traded food-tech company focused on building a scalable platform of gluten-free and health-oriented food brands across retail, food service, and online channels in North America.

Since listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2025, the Company has been executing a disciplined brand-focused roll-up strategy targeting established and emerging better-for-you brands with existing market presence and growth potential. Eshbal's model centers on acquiring controlling interests in complementary brands and integrating them into a centralized operating platform designed to enhance distribution reach, improve operational efficiency, and support margin expansion.

Key execution milestones include securing U.S. brokerage representation to expand retail distribution, launching localized North American production in partnership with Queen Street Bakery, completing the acquisition of Gluten Free Nation, and acquiring a majority interest in Dare to Be Different Foods. These transactions expand Eshbal's brand portfolio and provide immediate incremental revenue while strengthening its distribution and production footprint. (Eshbal maintains active digital engagement and investor communications through its corporate website and official social media channels:

Website

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

Eshbal.com

Disclaimers:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc., nor its Regulation Servicer provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects" "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

SOURCE Eshbal Functional Foods Inc