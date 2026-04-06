Cognex Corporation: Cognex Completes Divestiture of Japan-Focused Trading Business

NATICK, Mass., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), today announced the successful completion of the previously disclosed divestiture of its Japan-focused trading business, which was acquired as part of the Moritex acquisition in October 2023. The transaction closed on April 1, 2026, slightly ahead of the Company's expectation of a second-quarter close.

The business generated approximately $16 million in revenue in 2025 and was sold for a purchase price of approximately $11.9 million, consistent with the previously announced target range of $10 million to $12 million, inclusive of the sale of related inventories. The divestiture does not represent a strategic shift and is not expected to have a material effect on the Company's ongoing operations or financial results.

About Cognex

For over 40 years, Cognex has been making advanced machine vision easy, paving the way for manufacturing and distribution companies to become faster, smarter, and more efficient through automation. Innovative technology in our vision sensors and systems solves critical manufacturing and distribution challenges, providing unparalleled performance for industries from automotive to consumer electronics to packaged goods.

Cognex makes these tools more capable and easier to deploy thanks to a longstanding focus on AI, helping factories and warehouses improve quality and maximize efficiency without needing highly technical expertise. We are headquartered near Boston, USA, with locations in over 30 countries and more than 30,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at cognex.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greer Aviv

Head of Investor Relations

Cognex Corporation

[email protected]

SOURCE Cognex Corporation