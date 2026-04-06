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WKN: 878090 | ISIN: US1924221039 | Ticker-Symbol: CGZ
Tradegate
07.04.26 | 09:31
43,120 Euro
+1,13 % +0,480
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COGNEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COGNEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,74043,15011:01
42,73043,14010:47
PR Newswire
06.04.2026 22:30 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cognex Corporation: Cognex Completes Divestiture of Japan-Focused Trading Business

NATICK, Mass., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), today announced the successful completion of the previously disclosed divestiture of its Japan-focused trading business, which was acquired as part of the Moritex acquisition in October 2023. The transaction closed on April 1, 2026, slightly ahead of the Company's expectation of a second-quarter close.

The business generated approximately $16 million in revenue in 2025 and was sold for a purchase price of approximately $11.9 million, consistent with the previously announced target range of $10 million to $12 million, inclusive of the sale of related inventories. The divestiture does not represent a strategic shift and is not expected to have a material effect on the Company's ongoing operations or financial results.

About Cognex

For over 40 years, Cognex has been making advanced machine vision easy, paving the way for manufacturing and distribution companies to become faster, smarter, and more efficient through automation. Innovative technology in our vision sensors and systems solves critical manufacturing and distribution challenges, providing unparalleled performance for industries from automotive to consumer electronics to packaged goods.

Cognex makes these tools more capable and easier to deploy thanks to a longstanding focus on AI, helping factories and warehouses improve quality and maximize efficiency without needing highly technical expertise. We are headquartered near Boston, USA, with locations in over 30 countries and more than 30,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at cognex.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greer Aviv
Head of Investor Relations
Cognex Corporation
[email protected]

SOURCE Cognex Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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