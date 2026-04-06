Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for March 2026

CHICAGO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity derivatives, today reported March trading volume statistics across its global business lines and provided guidance for selected revenue per contract/net revenue capture metrics for the first quarter of 2026.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain March trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Mar 2026 Mar 2025 % Chg Feb

2026 %

Chg Mar 2026 Mar 2025 %

Chg Multi-listed options (contracts, k) 14,203 13,529 5.0 % 13,476 5.4 % 13,940 13,412 3.9 % Index options (contracts, k) 6,876 5,270 30.5 % 5,973 15.1 % 6,136 4,771 28.6 % Futures (contracts, k)1 338 285 18.4 % 276 22.1 % 283 249 13.6 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 2,048 1,617 26.6 % 1,961 4.4 % 1,963 1,642 19.6 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 240 92 161.8 % 268 -10.3 % 249 91 175.1 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 203,135 153,961 31.9 % 204,403 -0.6 % 215,759 159,593 35.2 % European Equities (€, mn) 18,629 16,422 13.4 % 17,963 3.7 % 17,281 13,818 25.1 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 1,261 900 40.1 % 1,228 2.6 % 1,200 820 46.3 % Global FX ($, mn) 79,865 54,784 45.8 % 63,372 26.0 % 70,418 51,926 35.6 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 169,513 157,411 7.7 % 141,642 19.7 % 434,717 412,072 5.5 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,431 1,130 26.7 % 1,266 13.1 % 3,931 3,201 22.8 %

1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

March and First Quarter 2026 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Cboe's proprietary index options reported several monthly and quarterly ADV records, including: Overall proprietary index options quarterly ADV record of 6.1 million contracts. Overall proprietary index options monthly ADV record of 6.9 million contracts. Quarterly S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV record of 4.9 million contracts. Monthly S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV record of 5.4 million contracts. Quarterly SPX zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) ADV record of 3.0 million contracts. Monthly SPX 0DTE ADV record of 3.2 million contracts. Quarterly mini-SPX (XSP) options ADV record of 187 thousand contracts. Monthly XSP options ADV record of 222 thousand contracts. Quarterly and monthly ADV records during Cboe's Global Trading Hours (GTH) session (8:15 p.m. to 9:25 a.m. ET), with a first quarter ADV of 164 thousand contracts and a March ADV of 195 thousand contracts.

Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options recorded its second-best quarter, with a quarterly ADV of 994 thousand contracts.

Multi-listed options trading across Cboe's four U.S. options exchanges delivered its second-best quarter on record, with a quarterly ADV of 13.9 million contracts.

Trading on Cboe's trading floor reached record levels in March, with record overall open outcry monthly ADV of 2.2 million and record SPX open outcry monthly ADV of 937 thousand contracts.

Cboe's trading floor also achieved record multi-listed options trading activity in the first quarter, with a quarterly ADV of 806 thousand multi-listed contracts.

European Equities

Cboe Europe set a record quarterly average daily notional value (ADNV) of €17.3 billion, as well as a new monthly ADNV record of €18.6 billion in March.

Cboe Periodic Auctions achieved several records including quarterly ADNV (€6.0 billion), monthly ADNV (€6.4 billion), and a single-day record on March 3 (€9.2 billion).

Cboe Closing Cross (3C), Cboe Europe's post-close trading service, achieved a record quarterly ADNV of €379.8 million, including a monthly ADNV record in March of €512 million and single-day record of €2.9 billion on March 20.

Global FX

In March, Cboe FX Spot ADNV reached $74.5 billion, an all-time high, and a 42.9% increase versus March 2025.

Cboe FX and Cboe SEF (Swap Execution Facility) observed single day records in March, with Cboe FX reaching $109.1 billion on March 3, and Cboe SEF reporting $6.7 billion on March 6.

Cboe SEF March ADV topped $5.4 billion, its highest ADV on record, and a 101.9% increase versus March 2025.

First-Quarter 2026 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

The projected RPC/net capture metrics for the first quarter of 2026 are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended March 31, 2026, will not differ materially from these projections.

(In USD unless stated otherwise)

Three-Months Ended Product 1Q

Projection Feb-26 Jan-26 Dec-25 Multi-Listed Options (per contract) $0.079 $0.078 $0.075 $0.075 Index Options $0.940 $0.945 $0.940 $0.938 Total Options $0.342 $0.335 $0.326 $0.317 Futures (per contract) $1.649 $1.682 $1.712 $1.719 U.S. Equities - Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.017 $0.017 $0.017 $0.018 U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.063 $0.067 $0.065 $0.064 Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares) CAD 4.367 CAD 4.071 CAD 3.973 CAD 3.962 European Equities (per matched notional value) 0.276 0.278 0.276 0.278 Australian Equities (per matched notional value) 0.207 0.208 0.208 0.207 Global FX (per one million dollars traded) $2.866 $2.941 $2.953 $2.945 Cboe Clear Europe Fee per Trade Cleared € 0.009 € 0.010 € 0.010 € 0.010 Cboe Clear Europe Net Fee per Settlement € 1.061 € 1.100 € 1.103 € 1.113

The above represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture is based on a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

For Options and Futures, the average RPC represents total net transaction fees recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period for options exchanges: BZX Options, Cboe Options, C2 Options and EDGX Options; futures include contracts traded on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE).

For U.S. Equities, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments and routing and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA and the number of trading days for the period.

For U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less OMS/EMS costs and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BIDS Trading and the number of trading days for the period.

For Canadian Equities, "net capture per 10,000 touched shares" refers to transaction fees divided by the product of one-ten thousandth ADV of shares for Cboe Canada and the number of trading days for the period and includes revenue.

For European Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in British pounds divided by the product of ADNV in British pounds of shares matched on Cboe Europe Equities and the number of trading days.

For Australian Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less trading fee relief in Australian Dollars divided by the product of ADNV in Australian Dollars of shares matched on Cboe Australia and the number of trading days.

For Global FX, "net capture per one million dollars traded" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments, if any, divided by the Spot and SEF products of one-thousandth of ADNV traded on the Cboe FX Markets and the number of trading days, divided by two, which represents the buyer and seller that are both charged on the transaction.

For Cboe Clear Europe, "Fee per Trade Cleared" refers to clearing fees divided by number of non-interoperable trades cleared and "Net Fee per Settlement" refers to settlement fees less direct costs incurred to settle divided by the number of settlements executed after netting.

***

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts

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CBOE-V

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SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.