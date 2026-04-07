Croatian power company Hrvatska Elektroprivreda is seeking a developer to build a 56 MW solar power plant tied to up to 200 MWh of battery energy storage. The deadline to submit expressions of interest is May 12.Croatia's state-owned electricity company Hrvatska Elektroprivreda (HEP) is seeking bidders interested in developing a 56 MW solar project alongside up to 200 MWh of battery energy storage. According to a tender listing published by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the project will be located in the Sukošan municipality within the western county of Zadar. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...