GCL Technology says its GCL Optoelectronic subsidiary plans a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) in 2026, alongside a potential 500 MW factory in the United States and a roadmap for space-based solar.GCL Technology has outlined plans to list its perovskite subsidiary, GCL Optoelectronic, in Hong Kong in 2026, while also detailing expansion into the United States and the development of space-based solar applications. Chairman Zhu Gongshan said the company is accelerating its shift away from reliance on a single business line, with a future portfolio centered on granular silicon, perovskites, ...

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