Lambda Wärmepumpen GmbH said its new Eureka heat pump series uses a patented fluid mechanics system that reportedly improves heat transfer by four to six times while maintaining a temperature difference of just 3?K between the air and the refrigerant. Its seasonal coefficient of performance ranges from 4.50 to 6.10.Austrian heat pump manufacturer Lambda Wärmepumpen GmbH has unveiled a new air-to-water heat pump series designed for residential, commercial and industrial projects. "Our Eureka-Luft (EU-L) heat pump models - EU10L, EU13L and EU15L - are manufactured in Austria, while the EU20L and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...