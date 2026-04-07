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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Ranked #1 in Value for Money in Whitelane Research 2026 Netherlands IT Sourcing Study

Whitelane Research, an independent European research organization, in collaboration with Eraneos, conducted the 2026 Dutch IT Sourcing Study-the Netherlands' most extensive evaluation of IT service and cloud platform providers, based on input from 350+ leading organizations covering ~800 IT sourcing and 1,150+ cloud relationships.

Hexaware ranked among the top 15 IT service providers in General Satisfaction in the Netherlands and named a strong performer, achieving an 80% satisfaction score and placing 13th overall - one of only five new entrants in rankings that evaluated a record 43 IT service providers. In Application Services, Hexaware broke into the top 10 by market share, ranked 13th with 80% provider service satisfaction, and achieved a strong renewal intention rate. In the Use of AI category, it placed among the top three, with half of all respondents acknowledging its positive track record in applying AI to improve services.

"Client feedback at this scale is the most honest measure we have," said Amrinder Singh, President & Head - EMEA & APAC, Hexaware. "Ranking first in value for money, while also scoring strongly across service delivery, account management, security, and AI, tells us our clients see the full picture of what we bring to an engagement, not just one dimension of it."

"The Netherlands is a demanding market. We've made a powerful debut in this study, achieving top rankings," said Shreyas Vasanth Kumar, Senior Vice President & Head - Continental Europe, Hexaware. "These results reflect genuine client relationships built on consistent delivery, and they give us a strong foundation to grow from."

"Hexaware's performance in the Netherlands study shows strong client recognition across several important dimensions, particularly value for money, account management quality, security, and service delivery," said Jef Loos, Head of Research, Europe, Whitelane Research. "That combination points to a provider delivering a balanced and competitive client experience in the Dutch market."

To learn more about the Whitelane Research 2026 IT Sourcing Study - Netherlands, click here.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at hexaware.com.

For details, please contact:

Reena Kamble | Aishwarya Pillai
mediarelations@hexaware.com
Hexaware Technologies Limited

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-ranked-1-in-value-for-money-in-whitelane-research-2026-netherlands-it-sourcing-study-302735560.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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