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Dow Jones News
07.04.2026 11:21 Uhr
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Press Release: Direct-to-Consumer Sales of Solar Components on the Rise in Europe: solago Expands into the Netherlands and Belgium

Press Release: Direct-to-Consumer Sales of Solar Components on the Rise in Europe: solago Expands into the Netherlands and Belgium 

-- Since 2022, the company has successfully pioneered a business model that 
   was previously rare in the market: selling solar components directly to 
   end customers via e-commerce. 
 
  -- Within just three years, solago has become the market leader in this 
   segment in Germany. 
 
  -- The company is now expanding into the Netherlands and Belgium.

Düsseldorf, April 7, 2026 -- solago, Germany's largest online supplier of solar components, is entering the Dutch and Belgian markets under the domains solago.nl and solago.be. Customers in both countries will have access to the company's full product range, which is already well established in Germany and Austria under the brand name Solarhandel24.

"Our goal is to scale our direct-to-consumer online sales model for solar components across Europe. With the launch of solago.nl and solago.be, we are now reaching customers in the Netherlands and Belgium. Our model provides customers across the EU with easier and more cost-effective access to solar technology," said Janik Nolden, co-founder and CEO.

The company's business model fundamentally differs from traditional structures in the solar market. While manufacturers typically distribute their products through wholesalers and installation companies, solago sells directly to end customers via its online platform -- eliminating intermediary steps in the value chain.

This shift is driven by changing consumer behavior: many customers now research products independently, compare options online, and configure their own solar solutions. Price plays a particularly important role, especially for smaller, standardized PV systems. solago addresses this demand by offering competitively priced solar components directly through its online store.

To support this model efficiently, the company operates a centralized, fully digital warehouse in Düsseldorf-Reisholz with 22,000 square meters of space, along with additional logistics facilities in the surrounding area.

In response to the current market environment, influenced by the Iran war, solago has also secured inventory from selected manufacturers for the European market. This is intended to ensure reliable supply even in a volatile market environment.

About solago

Founded in Hilden in 2022, solago (also known as Solarhandel24 in Germany) sells solar technology directly to private households. Through solago, customers can purchase complete photovoltaic systems as well as individual components such as storage units and inverters online. With DIY and plug-and-play solutions, the company makes access to solar energy simpler, more flexible, and practical for everyday use.

Today headquartered in Düsseldorf-Reisholz, solago is the leading provider of PV components in Germany's direct-to-consumer market. The company generated approximately EUR250 million in revenue in 2025 and has been fully self-financed since its inception.

Press page for photos and additional information: https://solarhandel24.de/pages/presse

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2026 04:47 ET (08:47 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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