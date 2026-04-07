Fifteen Years Alongside Europe's Drug Discovery Teams: Viva Biotech Strengthens Continuity from Discovery to Development and Manufacturing

Delivering Continuity in a Changing Landscape

Clients across the region view Viva Biotech not just as a service provider, but as a consistent, reliable partner and collaborator, an extension of their own teams. Our established UK presence and dedicated regional teams ensure that European partners benefit from responsive, coordinated support throughout the complexities of the drug discovery lifecycle.

Institutional Stability: While the broader landscape faces disruption and reorganization, Viva Biotech maintains a consistent foundation, having grown in parallel with its European partners for over a decade and a half.

Localized Support with Global Integration: With an established presence in the UK and dedicated local business development and project management teams, we provide the responsive, "on-the-ground" support necessary to maintain scientific continuity across complex, cross-border workflows.

Relationships Rooted in Trust: In an industry where continuity is a strategic asset, we prioritize long-term engagement earned by consistently delivering on scientific milestones year after year.

Enabling Innovation through the Continuous Expansion of Integrated Platforms

To help partners navigate the transition from hit discovery to candidate nomination with greater technical certainty, Viva Biotech has prioritized the continuous expansion of new platforms, evolving into a fully integrated partner spanning drug discovery, development, and manufacturing.

Scientific Robustness across Modalities: By integrating Structure-Based Drug Discovery (SBDD), cryo-EM, and medicinal chemistry within a single unified workflow, we help partners ensure continuity from early drug discovery through lead optimization and candidate nomination. We have project experience in traditional modalities such as small molecules, as well as the modern therapeutic modalities of peptides and proximity-inducing compounds.

By integrating Structure-Based Drug Discovery (SBDD), cryo-EM, and medicinal chemistry within a single unified workflow, we help partners ensure continuity from early drug discovery through lead optimization and candidate nomination. We have project experience in traditional modalities such as small molecules, as well as the modern therapeutic modalities of peptides and proximity-inducing compounds. Advancing AI-powered Drug Discovery: Advanced AI-enabled design tools are integrated directly into our discovery workflows. AIDD has already impacted nearly 200 projects, providing clients with more efficient, data-driven pathways for navigating complex decision-making processes.

Advanced AI-enabled design tools are integrated directly into our discovery workflows. AIDD has already impacted nearly 200 projects, providing clients with more efficient, data-driven pathways for navigating complex decision-making processes. Industry-Leading Structural Insights: Our partners benefit from deep technical knowledge with experience spanning over 98,000 protein structures, 200 cryo-EM structures, and across over 200 membrane protein targets.

Our partners benefit from deep technical knowledge with experience spanning over 98,000 protein structures, 200 cryo-EM structures, and across over 200 membrane protein targets. Seamless Transition to Development: To eliminate the friction between discovery and manufacturing, the platform extends into CMC and CDMO services, supporting projects through to commercialization and process performance qualification (PPQ). To date, this integrated approach has supported 295 drug projects at the CMC stage.

Powering the Next Chapter of European Innovation

The past 15 years in Europe have been defined by extraordinary science and the enduring trust that arises from shared endeavor. We hope to share the next 15 years with many more drug discovery partners.

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