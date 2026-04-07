Orqa d.o.o.: General Cherry and Orqa Partner to Bring Ukraine's World-Leading Counter Drone Capability to NATO and Allied Nations for the First Time





Made possible by Ukraine's generous decision to share their unrivalled know-how in C-UAS interceptor drones and Orqa's proven production capabilities, this agreement will maximize NATO resilience and enable European-built defenses to protect European skies, without depleting Ukraine's own capabilities.



The partnership between leading Ukrainian and Croatian businesses is significant as both nations share a profound respect for sovereign independence, and will initially focus on the development and manufacture of interceptor drones, components, and other C-UAV systems. Work is already underway to establish joint manufacturing facilities in Croatia and Ukraine, with the first products expected in the near future.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for our company and Ukrainian defence-tech as a whole. We are launching a major and promising partnership with a company that brings over a decade of experience and leading expertise in the UAV industry. Our shared goal is clear: to help build a new architecture of European and global security. Ukraine's unique battlefield experience, combined with Orqa's technological expertise, creates a powerful synergy. Together, we are ready to change the game", said Yaroslav Gryshyn, co-founder of General Cherry.



Srdjan Kovacevic, Co-Founder and CEO of Orqa, said,"General Cherry's real-world combat experience, combined with Orqa's broad technical capabilities, creates a partnership with exceptional potential based on a trailblazing mutual manufacturing model. It is an important step forward for both parties and countries, enabling General Cherry's highly effective interceptor drone capability to be available outside Ukraine for the first time. The result will strengthen the security framework of all allied nations."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/general-cherry-and-orqa-partner-to-bring-ukraines-world-leading-counter-drone-capability-to-nato-and-allied-nations-for-the-first-time-302735592.html