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ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Instawork Records Third Consecutive Month of Double-Digit Shift Growth

March BLS and Instawork's Data Signal Labor Market Strength, With Manufacturing Showing the Highest Demand Since 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / For the third month in a row, businesses on the Instawork platform posted shifts at a double-digit pace. New business partners are also joining the platform at a rate that is double a year ago, as a hedge against committing to full-time headcount in an uncertain environment. Wages also held steady, a signal that the flexible labor market is absorbing demand at a time when traditional hiring has stagnated.

BY THE NUMBERS: MARCH 2026

Shift Growth:+Double Digit% Growth YoY

(3rd consecutive month)

New Business Growth:+Double Digit% Growth YoY

(3rd consecutive month)

Most Requested Role:

Warehouse Worker

(3rd consecutive month)

Fastest Growing Hub Markets:

Logistics Belt

(4th consecutive month)

WHERE THE GROWTH IS: MANUFACTURING AND THE LOGISTICS BELT

Warehouse Worker remains the single most in-demand position on Instawork, with the fastest-growing markets concentrated in the logistics belt for the fourth consecutive month: inland distribution hubs in Hagerstown, MD; Columbus, OH and Indianapolis, IN. This aligns with the government's March jobs report, which showed that manufacturing had its strongest month since 2023, adding 15,000 workers.

These labor market signals are emerging against a complicated backdrop. Tariff uncertainty is still running on a 150-day clock, and an oil price spike from the Iran conflict pushed gas past $4 a gallon nationally for the first time since 2022. The Yale Budget Lab estimates tariff-driven inflation alone is adding $600 to $800 a year to the average household. Workers are picking up flexible shifts to cover rising costs for groceries, gas, and daily needs. Businesses are turning to flexible staffing to meet demand without committing to full-time hires.

ABOUT THE INSTAWORK PAY INDEX

The Instawork Pay Index is a monthly analysis of real-time platform data covering shift volume, wages, worker mobility, and geographic demand trends across Instawork's network. March 2026 data reflects activity from March 1-31, 2026. The Pay Index is released following the BLS Employment Situation Summary.

ABOUT INSTAWORK

Instawork's mission is to create economic opportunities for businesses and hourly workers across the globe. As the leading AI-powered marketplace for hourly labor, Instawork connects light industrial, hospitality, retail, and robotics companies to skilled workers, turning staffing agility into a competitive advantage. Instawork helps more than nine million workers earn on their terms while developing valuable skills.

Backed by leading investors such as Benchmark, Craft, Greylock, and Spark Capital.

Media Contacts:
press@instawork.com | instawork.com | @Instawork
Amanda Pires, Head of Communications | apires@instawork.com | 650-208-3728

SOURCE: Instawork



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/instawork-records-third-consecutive-month-of-double-digit-shift-1155418

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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