Instawork Records Third Consecutive Month of Double-Digit Shift Growth

March BLS and Instawork's Data Signal Labor Market Strength, With Manufacturing Showing the Highest Demand Since 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / For the third month in a row, businesses on the Instawork platform posted shifts at a double-digit pace. New business partners are also joining the platform at a rate that is double a year ago, as a hedge against committing to full-time headcount in an uncertain environment. Wages also held steady, a signal that the flexible labor market is absorbing demand at a time when traditional hiring has stagnated.

BY THE NUMBERS: MARCH 2026

Shift Growth:+Double Digit% Growth YoY (3rd consecutive month) New Business Growth:+Double Digit% Growth YoY (3rd consecutive month) Most Requested Role: Warehouse Worker (3rd consecutive month) Fastest Growing Hub Markets: Logistics Belt (4th consecutive month)

WHERE THE GROWTH IS: MANUFACTURING AND THE LOGISTICS BELT

Warehouse Worker remains the single most in-demand position on Instawork, with the fastest-growing markets concentrated in the logistics belt for the fourth consecutive month: inland distribution hubs in Hagerstown, MD; Columbus, OH and Indianapolis, IN. This aligns with the government's March jobs report, which showed that manufacturing had its strongest month since 2023, adding 15,000 workers.

These labor market signals are emerging against a complicated backdrop. Tariff uncertainty is still running on a 150-day clock, and an oil price spike from the Iran conflict pushed gas past $4 a gallon nationally for the first time since 2022. The Yale Budget Lab estimates tariff-driven inflation alone is adding $600 to $800 a year to the average household. Workers are picking up flexible shifts to cover rising costs for groceries, gas, and daily needs. Businesses are turning to flexible staffing to meet demand without committing to full-time hires.

ABOUT THE INSTAWORK PAY INDEX

The Instawork Pay Index is a monthly analysis of real-time platform data covering shift volume, wages, worker mobility, and geographic demand trends across Instawork's network. March 2026 data reflects activity from March 1-31, 2026. The Pay Index is released following the BLS Employment Situation Summary.

ABOUT INSTAWORK

Instawork's mission is to create economic opportunities for businesses and hourly workers across the globe. As the leading AI-powered marketplace for hourly labor, Instawork connects light industrial, hospitality, retail, and robotics companies to skilled workers, turning staffing agility into a competitive advantage. Instawork helps more than nine million workers earn on their terms while developing valuable skills.

Backed by leading investors such as Benchmark, Craft, Greylock, and Spark Capital.

Media Contacts:

press@instawork.com | instawork.com | @Instawork

Amanda Pires, Head of Communications | apires@instawork.com | 650-208-3728

SOURCE: Instawork

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/instawork-records-third-consecutive-month-of-double-digit-shift-1155418