Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold in Powerline, AurMac Deposit, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp . (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce additional drill results with high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization from the 2025 drill program in the Powerline Deposit ("Powerline") at its AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada.

Powerline Highlights from within areas classified as "waste" in the 2025 Resource block model:

AX-25-739 - 1.55 g/t Gold ("Au") over 9.9 metres ("m") , AND 0.84 g/t Au over 18.7m , including 8.76 g/t Au over 1.5m;

AX-25-793B - 1.44 g/t Au over 7.5m , within 0.53 g/t Au over 35.0m;

AX-25-806 - 0.98 g/t Au over 11.0m , within 0.37 g/t Au over 34.0m;

AX-25-809 - 0.81 g/t Au over 9.0m, within 0.64 g/t Au over 14.6m;

AX-25-818 - 1.57 g/t Au over 6.6m , within 0.74 g/t Au over 16.5m;

AX-26-820 - 0.86 g/t Au over 10.2m , within 0.48 g/t Au over 60.0m.

Eastern Powerline (previously referred to as Aurex Hill Area) Highlights detailed below, which improve continuity and expand high-grade domains in satellite pit:

AX-25-781 - 0.87 g/t Au over 6.0m, within 0.32 g/t Au over 24.5m;

AX-25-786 - 0.73 g/t Au over 75.8m , including high grade interval of 27.9 g/t Au over 1.5m;

AX-25-800B - 0.70 g/t Au over 10.9m , within 0.41 g/t Au over 46.9m

"A key objective of the 2025 drill program was to optimize and improve economics for the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The drillholes in this release were strategically targeted in areas identified by the 3D model as potential zones where waste blocks could be converted into high-grade ore by extending both new and previously identified mineralized domains," said Tara Christie, President and CEO. "These results successfully achieve that goal and demonstrate the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization associated with sheeted veins in the core and the eastern portion of Powerline Deposit."

Figure 1: Plan map of Central Powerline with highlighted drill intervals from this release.

Figure 2: Cross-section 466950mE in Powerline (See Figure 1). High-grade mineralization associated with sheeted veins extends high-grade mineralized domains and has potential to convert near-surface waste blocks into high-grade ore while confirming continuity of the mineralization in Powerline and effective targeting based on the new geologic model.

Figure 3: Diamond drill core from AX-25-818. Sheeted veins cutting metasedimentary rocks of the Hyland group, typical of the Powerline deposit hosting trace Bismuth sulphosalts, arsenopyrite and visible gold (See Figure 2).

Figure 4: Plan map of highlight gold intersections in Eastern Powerline (Aurex Hill). Cross-sections 468900mE (Figure 5) and 469200mE (Figure 6) highlight potential waste block conversion and high-grade intervals near surface and extending up-dip at depth.

Figure 5: High-grade mineralization near surface in drillhole AX-25-800B has potential to convert additional waste blocks in the Eastern Powerline (Aurex Hill) satellite pit.

Figure 6: High-grade mineralization in drillholes AX-25-781, -783, and -786 has potential to convert near-surface waste blocks and demonstrate improved continuity in lower domains in the Eastern Powerline (Aurex Hill) satellite pit.

Table 1: Diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Powerline in this release.

HOLE NUMBER depth from depth to Au Interval (m) Au Interval (g/t) AX-25-739 15.0 22.5 7.5 0.31 and 47.4 51.6 4.2 0.28 and 68.7 69.7 1.0 0.48 and 82.6 104.8 22.2 0.30 including 99.8 104.8 5.0 0.50 including 99.8 100.0 0.2 5.25 and 123.4 133.3 9.9 1.15 including 123.4 124.6 1.2 2.79 and including 133.0 133.3 0.3 16.10 and 150.9 169.6 18.7 0.84 including 164.6 166.1 1.5 8.76 and 189.0 204.0 15.0 0.37 including 203.2 203.4 0.2 2.62 and 219.6 221.1 1.5 0.39 AX-25-793B 28.1 29.5 1.4 0.31 and 58.0 101.0 43.0 0.37 including 86.0 87.5 1.5 2.05 and including 98.0 99.5 1.5 2.24 and 118.0 153.0 35.0 0.53 including 119.5 127.0 7.5 1.44 and 179.5 202.5 23.0 0.34 and 227.0 228.5 1.5 1.06 AX-25-806 10.0 44.0 34.0 0.37 including 15.0 16.0 1.0 5.29 and including 30.5 32.0 1.5 1.74 and 86.5 118.5 32.0 0.42 including 88.5 99.5 11.0 0.98 including 98.5 99.5 1.0 4.51 and 136.0 142.0 6.0 0.37 and 156.5 158.0 1.5 0.76 and 168.5 170.0 1.5 0.59 and 180.2 181.5 1.3 0.99 and 193.0 194.0 1.0 0.32 AX-25-809 33.0 82.8 49.8 0.43 including 33.0 52.7 19.7 0.39 and including 67.8 70.9 3.1 1.92 and 143.5 158.1 14.6 0.64 including 147.5 156.5 9.0 0.81 and 179.0 180.0 1.0 0.61 and 208.7 209.8 1.1 0.75 and 216.4 220.0 3.6 0.46 and 250.5 258.0 7.5 0.49 including 250.5 252.0 1.5 1.45 and 283.4 285.0 1.6 2.31 AX-25-811 29.5 44.7 15.2 0.40 including 29.5 31.4 1.9 1.87 and 82.3 117.6 35.3 0.37 including 82.3 84.0 1.7 2.65 and including 107.2 116.5 9.3 0.55 including 116.0 116.5 0.5 6.55 and 147.8 149.4 1.6 0.72 and 173.1 174.6 1.5 0.28 and 193.7 195.0 1.3 1.21 and 214.7 217.8 3.1 0.70 AX-25-818 7.5 9.1 1.6 0.71 and 22.9 82.0 59.1 0.27 including 37.4 38.7 1.3 1.16 including 52.7 54.2 1.5 2.95 including 67.7 68.5 0.8 1.12 and 102.0 118.5 16.5 0.74 including 102.0 108.6 6.6 1.57 including 108.2 108.6 0.4 9.29 and 138.2 140.9 2.7 0.63 and 153.5 154.5 1.0 0.40 and 158.4 160.0 1.6 0.34 and 202.8 204.0 1.2 0.40 and 235.0 236.0 1.0 1.43 including 235.4 236.0 0.6 2.12 AX-25-820 9.0 10.5 1.5 0.40 and 14.3 15.0 0.7 0.35 and 22.5 24.0 1.5 0.68 and 47.5 107.5 60.0 0.48 including 47.5 47.9 0.4 4.83 and including 58.6 59.2 0.6 1.10 and including 71.0 71.9 0.9 10.90 and including 82.4 82.8 0.4 1.52 and including 94.4 104.5 10.1 0.86 including 102.0 103.1 1.1 3.32 and 125.0 126.1 1.1 0.52 and 141.2 142.6 1.4 0.31 and 161.0 162.5 1.5 0.38 and 169.0 170.2 1.2 0.76 and 174.4 175.9 1.5 0.30 and 220.0 221.0 1.0 1.52 and 233.0 233.5 0.5 1.23 and 274.6 275.8 1.2 0.31

Note: Calculated true widths for drillholes with Azimuth of 000 and Dip of -60 are approx. 90% of reported drill widths.

* Calculated true widths for drillholes AX-25-811 are approx. 80% of reported drill widths.

** Calculated true widths for drillholes AX-25-818 are approx. 60% of reported drill widths.

*** Calculated true widths for drillholes AX-25-820 are approx. 85% of reported drill widths.

Table 2: Diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Eastern Powerline (Aurex Hill) in this release.

HOLE NUMBER depth from depth to Au Interval (m) Au Interval (g/t) AX-25-755 26.4 89.0 62.6 0.29 including 26.4 39.0 12.6 0.32 including 26.4 27.4 1.0 2.27 and including 38.4 39.0 0.6 2.47 and including 70.7 71.6 0.9 7.52 and 113.4 114.4 1.0 0.38 AX-25-757 29.0 30.5 1.5 0.36 and 40.3 41.2 0.9 0.42 and 76.9 92.3 15.4 0.36 including 89.0 89.9 0.9 1.18 and 101.0 102.5 1.5 0.48 and 108.5 110.0 1.5 0.49 and 125.7 133.2 7.5 0.43 including 131.7 133.2 1.5 1.44 AX-25-781 21.2 45.7 24.5 0.32 including 39.7 45.7 6.0 0.87 and 143.8 154.4 10.6 0.34 including 143.8 144.8 1.0 1.24 including 154.0 154.4 0.4 4.44 AX-25-783 59.5 97.0 37.5 0.35 including 82.3 97.0 14.7 0.62 and 111.5 113.0 1.5 0.77 and 120.8 122.6 1.8 0.37 and 172.4 173.3 0.9 0.63 AX-25-786 12.7 88.5 75.8 0.73 including 26.1 26.4 0.3 1.90 and including 87.0 88.5 1.5 27.90 AX-25-791 14.0 29.0 15.0 0.34 and 41.0 48.5 7.5 0.34 and 63.5 74.0 10.5 0.27 including 67.5 68.0 0.5 1.54 and 80.0 81.5 1.5 0.37 and 145.6 160.6 15.0 0.67 including 147.0 148.4 1.4 2.42 including 160.3 160.6 0.3 9.99 AX-25-794 20.5 56.5 36.0 0.27 including 20.5 22.0 1.5 1.03 and including 43.0 56.5 13.5 0.44 and 73.5 82.0 8.5 0.86 including 81.0 82.0 1.0 4.34 and 93.0 115.0 22.0 0.46 including 108.3 109.5 1.2 7.01 AX-25-800B 9.1 56.0 46.9 0.41 including 19.6 30.5 10.9 0.70 and including 52.3 52.6 0.3 10.28 and 94.5 96.0 1.5 5.58 and 134.7 142.8 8.1 0.33 including 139.7 141.0 1.3 1.07 and 165.2 166.6 1.4 0.32 and 182.5 190.2 7.7 0.35

Note: Calculated true widths for drillholes are approx. 90% of reported drill widths.

Table 3: Collar Locations for Powerline drillholes in this release.

HOLE ID EASTING (m) NORTHING (m) ELEVATION (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip AX-25-739 466917 7082899 774 236.2 0 -60 AX-25-793B 466951 7082802 786 249.0 0 -60 AX-25-806 466897 7082860 793 248.4 0 -60 AX-25-809 467331 7082971 795 324.6 0 -60 AX-25-811 466941 7082911 777 227.1 45 -50 AX-25-818 467045 7082935 783 248.4 180 -70 AX-25-820 467045 7082935 783 275.8 355 -50

Table 4: Collar Locations for Eastern Powerline (Aurex Hill) drillholes in this release.

HOLE ID EASTING (m) NORTHING (m) ELEVATION (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip AX-25-755 469690 7082679 986 117.4 0 -60 AX-25-757 469724 7082613 990 158.5 0 -60 AX-25-781 469195 7082803 976 161.5 0 -60 AX-25-783 469194 7082758 983 184.4 0 -60 AX-25-786 469196 7082705 975 178.3 0 -60 AX-25-791 469143 7082704 972 175.3 0 -60 AX-25-794 469103 7082650 988 199.6 0 -60 AX-25-800B 468949 7082631 969 210.3 0 -60

Exploration Update

With 5 drills operating at site, Banyan has now completed over 7,500 m of drilling.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a " Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

Upcoming Events

Natural Resource Stock Expo, Atlanta, GA, May 1 - 2

Canaccord Genuity 5th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference, Henderson, NV, May 19 - 21

The Rule Symposium, Boca Raton, FL, July 6 - 10

Invest Yukon Property Tours, July 12 - 15

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ?ounces of gold (" Au ") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (" CIM ") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres (" sq km ") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 5: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(M Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (Moz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 27.7 0.69 0.611 Powerline 0.30 84.8 0.61 1.663 Total Combined Indicated MRE 0.30 112.5 0.63 2.274 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 10.1 0.75 0.245 Powerline 0.30 270.4 0.60 5.208 Total Combined Inferred MRE 0.30 280.6 0.60 5.453

Notes to Table 5 :

The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent " Qualified Person " within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.1 The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the " Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council.The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand (" K ") ?ounces (" oz ") of gold (" Au ") and 2.63 million (" M ") oz of silver (" Ag ") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (" CIM ") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol " BYN " and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol " BYAGF ". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com

Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations, Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion; the potential to convert waste rock to resource, mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

1 The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banyan-gold-continues-to-intersect-high-grade-gold-in-powerline-aurmac-deposit-yu-1155432