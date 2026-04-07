Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold in Powerline, AurMac Deposit, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp . (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce additional drill results with high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization from the 2025 drill program in the Powerline Deposit ("Powerline") at its AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada.
Powerline Highlights from within areas classified as "waste" in the 2025 Resource block model:
AX-25-739 - 1.55 g/t Gold ("Au") over 9.9 metres ("m") , AND 0.84 g/t Au over 18.7m , including 8.76 g/t Au over 1.5m;
AX-25-793B - 1.44 g/t Au over 7.5m , within 0.53 g/t Au over 35.0m;
AX-25-806 - 0.98 g/t Au over 11.0m , within 0.37 g/t Au over 34.0m;
AX-25-809 - 0.81 g/t Au over 9.0m, within 0.64 g/t Au over 14.6m;
AX-25-818 - 1.57 g/t Au over 6.6m , within 0.74 g/t Au over 16.5m;
AX-26-820 - 0.86 g/t Au over 10.2m , within 0.48 g/t Au over 60.0m.
Eastern Powerline (previously referred to as Aurex Hill Area) Highlights detailed below, which improve continuity and expand high-grade domains in satellite pit:
AX-25-781 - 0.87 g/t Au over 6.0m, within 0.32 g/t Au over 24.5m;
AX-25-786 - 0.73 g/t Au over 75.8m , including high grade interval of 27.9 g/t Au over 1.5m;
AX-25-800B - 0.70 g/t Au over 10.9m , within 0.41 g/t Au over 46.9m
"A key objective of the 2025 drill program was to optimize and improve economics for the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The drillholes in this release were strategically targeted in areas identified by the 3D model as potential zones where waste blocks could be converted into high-grade ore by extending both new and previously identified mineralized domains," said Tara Christie, President and CEO. "These results successfully achieve that goal and demonstrate the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization associated with sheeted veins in the core and the eastern portion of Powerline Deposit."
Figure 1: Plan map of Central Powerline with highlighted drill intervals from this release.
Figure 2: Cross-section 466950mE in Powerline (See Figure 1). High-grade mineralization associated with sheeted veins extends high-grade mineralized domains and has potential to convert near-surface waste blocks into high-grade ore while confirming continuity of the mineralization in Powerline and effective targeting based on the new geologic model.
Figure 3: Diamond drill core from AX-25-818. Sheeted veins cutting metasedimentary rocks of the Hyland group, typical of the Powerline deposit hosting trace Bismuth sulphosalts, arsenopyrite and visible gold (See Figure 2).
Figure 4: Plan map of highlight gold intersections in Eastern Powerline (Aurex Hill). Cross-sections 468900mE (Figure 5) and 469200mE (Figure 6) highlight potential waste block conversion and high-grade intervals near surface and extending up-dip at depth.
Figure 5: High-grade mineralization near surface in drillhole AX-25-800B has potential to convert additional waste blocks in the Eastern Powerline (Aurex Hill) satellite pit.
Figure 6: High-grade mineralization in drillholes AX-25-781, -783, and -786 has potential to convert near-surface waste blocks and demonstrate improved continuity in lower domains in the Eastern Powerline (Aurex Hill) satellite pit.
Table 1: Diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Powerline in this release.
HOLE NUMBER
depth from
depth to
Au Interval (m)
Au Interval (g/t)
AX-25-739
15.0
22.5
7.5
0.31
and
47.4
51.6
4.2
0.28
and
68.7
69.7
1.0
0.48
and
82.6
104.8
22.2
0.30
including
99.8
104.8
5.0
0.50
including
99.8
100.0
0.2
5.25
and
123.4
133.3
9.9
1.15
including
123.4
124.6
1.2
2.79
and including
133.0
133.3
0.3
16.10
and
150.9
169.6
18.7
0.84
including
164.6
166.1
1.5
8.76
and
189.0
204.0
15.0
0.37
including
203.2
203.4
0.2
2.62
and
219.6
221.1
1.5
0.39
AX-25-793B
28.1
29.5
1.4
0.31
and
58.0
101.0
43.0
0.37
including
86.0
87.5
1.5
2.05
and including
98.0
99.5
1.5
2.24
and
118.0
153.0
35.0
0.53
including
119.5
127.0
7.5
1.44
and
179.5
202.5
23.0
0.34
and
227.0
228.5
1.5
1.06
AX-25-806
10.0
44.0
34.0
0.37
including
15.0
16.0
1.0
5.29
and including
30.5
32.0
1.5
1.74
and
86.5
118.5
32.0
0.42
including
88.5
99.5
11.0
0.98
including
98.5
99.5
1.0
4.51
and
136.0
142.0
6.0
0.37
and
156.5
158.0
1.5
0.76
and
168.5
170.0
1.5
0.59
and
180.2
181.5
1.3
0.99
and
193.0
194.0
1.0
0.32
AX-25-809
33.0
82.8
49.8
0.43
including
33.0
52.7
19.7
0.39
and including
67.8
70.9
3.1
1.92
and
143.5
158.1
14.6
0.64
including
147.5
156.5
9.0
0.81
and
179.0
180.0
1.0
0.61
and
208.7
209.8
1.1
0.75
and
216.4
220.0
3.6
0.46
and
250.5
258.0
7.5
0.49
including
250.5
252.0
1.5
1.45
and
283.4
285.0
1.6
2.31
AX-25-811
29.5
44.7
15.2
0.40
including
29.5
31.4
1.9
1.87
and
82.3
117.6
35.3
0.37
including
82.3
84.0
1.7
2.65
and including
107.2
116.5
9.3
0.55
including
116.0
116.5
0.5
6.55
and
147.8
149.4
1.6
0.72
and
173.1
174.6
1.5
0.28
and
193.7
195.0
1.3
1.21
and
214.7
217.8
3.1
0.70
AX-25-818
7.5
9.1
1.6
0.71
and
22.9
82.0
59.1
0.27
including
37.4
38.7
1.3
1.16
including
52.7
54.2
1.5
2.95
including
67.7
68.5
0.8
1.12
and
102.0
118.5
16.5
0.74
including
102.0
108.6
6.6
1.57
including
108.2
108.6
0.4
9.29
and
138.2
140.9
2.7
0.63
and
153.5
154.5
1.0
0.40
and
158.4
160.0
1.6
0.34
and
202.8
204.0
1.2
0.40
and
235.0
236.0
1.0
1.43
including
235.4
236.0
0.6
2.12
AX-25-820
9.0
10.5
1.5
0.40
and
14.3
15.0
0.7
0.35
and
22.5
24.0
1.5
0.68
and
47.5
107.5
60.0
0.48
including
47.5
47.9
0.4
4.83
and including
58.6
59.2
0.6
1.10
and including
71.0
71.9
0.9
10.90
and including
82.4
82.8
0.4
1.52
and including
94.4
104.5
10.1
0.86
including
102.0
103.1
1.1
3.32
and
125.0
126.1
1.1
0.52
and
141.2
142.6
1.4
0.31
and
161.0
162.5
1.5
0.38
and
169.0
170.2
1.2
0.76
and
174.4
175.9
1.5
0.30
and
220.0
221.0
1.0
1.52
and
233.0
233.5
0.5
1.23
and
274.6
275.8
1.2
0.31
Note: Calculated true widths for drillholes with Azimuth of 000 and Dip of -60 are approx. 90% of reported drill widths.
* Calculated true widths for drillholes AX-25-811 are approx. 80% of reported drill widths.
** Calculated true widths for drillholes AX-25-818 are approx. 60% of reported drill widths.
*** Calculated true widths for drillholes AX-25-820 are approx. 85% of reported drill widths.
Table 2: Diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Eastern Powerline (Aurex Hill) in this release.
HOLE NUMBER
depth from
depth to
Au Interval (m)
Au Interval (g/t)
AX-25-755
26.4
89.0
62.6
0.29
including
26.4
39.0
12.6
0.32
including
26.4
27.4
1.0
2.27
and including
38.4
39.0
0.6
2.47
and including
70.7
71.6
0.9
7.52
and
113.4
114.4
1.0
0.38
AX-25-757
29.0
30.5
1.5
0.36
and
40.3
41.2
0.9
0.42
and
76.9
92.3
15.4
0.36
including
89.0
89.9
0.9
1.18
and
101.0
102.5
1.5
0.48
and
108.5
110.0
1.5
0.49
and
125.7
133.2
7.5
0.43
including
131.7
133.2
1.5
1.44
AX-25-781
21.2
45.7
24.5
0.32
including
39.7
45.7
6.0
0.87
and
143.8
154.4
10.6
0.34
including
143.8
144.8
1.0
1.24
including
154.0
154.4
0.4
4.44
AX-25-783
59.5
97.0
37.5
0.35
including
82.3
97.0
14.7
0.62
and
111.5
113.0
1.5
0.77
and
120.8
122.6
1.8
0.37
and
172.4
173.3
0.9
0.63
AX-25-786
12.7
88.5
75.8
0.73
including
26.1
26.4
0.3
1.90
and including
87.0
88.5
1.5
27.90
AX-25-791
14.0
29.0
15.0
0.34
and
41.0
48.5
7.5
0.34
and
63.5
74.0
10.5
0.27
including
67.5
68.0
0.5
1.54
and
80.0
81.5
1.5
0.37
and
145.6
160.6
15.0
0.67
including
147.0
148.4
1.4
2.42
including
160.3
160.6
0.3
9.99
AX-25-794
20.5
56.5
36.0
0.27
including
20.5
22.0
1.5
1.03
and including
43.0
56.5
13.5
0.44
and
73.5
82.0
8.5
0.86
including
81.0
82.0
1.0
4.34
and
93.0
115.0
22.0
0.46
including
108.3
109.5
1.2
7.01
AX-25-800B
9.1
56.0
46.9
0.41
including
19.6
30.5
10.9
0.70
and including
52.3
52.6
0.3
10.28
and
94.5
96.0
1.5
5.58
and
134.7
142.8
8.1
0.33
including
139.7
141.0
1.3
1.07
and
165.2
166.6
1.4
0.32
and
182.5
190.2
7.7
0.35
Note: Calculated true widths for drillholes are approx. 90% of reported drill widths.
Table 3: Collar Locations for Powerline drillholes in this release.
HOLE ID
EASTING (m)
NORTHING (m)
ELEVATION (m)
Depth (m)
Azimuth
Dip
AX-25-739
466917
7082899
774
236.2
0
-60
AX-25-793B
466951
7082802
786
249.0
0
-60
AX-25-806
466897
7082860
793
248.4
0
-60
AX-25-809
467331
7082971
795
324.6
0
-60
AX-25-811
466941
7082911
777
227.1
45
-50
AX-25-818
467045
7082935
783
248.4
180
-70
AX-25-820
467045
7082935
783
275.8
355
-50
Table 4: Collar Locations for Eastern Powerline (Aurex Hill) drillholes in this release.
HOLE ID
EASTING (m)
NORTHING (m)
ELEVATION (m)
Depth (m)
Azimuth
Dip
AX-25-755
469690
7082679
986
117.4
0
-60
AX-25-757
469724
7082613
990
158.5
0
-60
AX-25-781
469195
7082803
976
161.5
0
-60
AX-25-783
469194
7082758
983
184.4
0
-60
AX-25-786
469196
7082705
975
178.3
0
-60
AX-25-791
469143
7082704
972
175.3
0
-60
AX-25-794
469103
7082650
988
199.6
0
-60
AX-25-800B
468949
7082631
969
210.3
0
-60
Exploration Update
With 5 drills operating at site, Banyan has now completed over 7,500 m of drilling.
Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures
All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.
Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.
Qualified Persons
Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a " Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.
Upcoming Events
Natural Resource Stock Expo, Atlanta, GA, May 1 - 2
Canaccord Genuity 5th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference, Henderson, NV, May 19 - 21
The Rule Symposium, Boca Raton, FL, July 6 - 10
Invest Yukon Property Tours, July 12 - 15
About Banyan
Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ?ounces of gold (" Au ") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (" CIM ") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres (" sq km ") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.
Table 5: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project
Deposit
Gold Cut-Off (g/t)
Tonnage
Average Gold Grade (g/t)
Contained Gold (Moz)
Indicated MRE
Airstrip
0.30
27.7
0.69
0.611
Powerline
0.30
84.8
0.61
1.663
Total Combined Indicated MRE
0.30
112.5
0.63
2.274
Inferred MRE
Airstrip
0.30
10.1
0.75
0.245
Powerline
0.30
270.4
0.60
5.208
Total Combined Inferred MRE
0.30
280.6
0.60
5.453
Notes to Table 5 :
The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent " Qualified Person " within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.
The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource.
Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.1
The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.
In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the " Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council.The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand (" K ") ?ounces (" oz ") of gold (" Au ") and 2.63 million (" M ") oz of silver (" Ag ") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (" CIM ") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.
Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.
Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol " BYN " and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol " BYAGF ". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.
ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION
(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO
For more information, please contact:
Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations, Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion; the potential to convert waste rock to resource, mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
1 The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.
SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banyan-gold-continues-to-intersect-high-grade-gold-in-powerline-aurmac-deposit-yu-1155432