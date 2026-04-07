Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce the signing of its first franchise agreement in the United States for its rapidly growing Heal Wellness ("Heal") brand. This milestone builds on the Company's November 6th, 2025, announcement securing its first U.S. real estate location in Lubbock, Texas, where construction is now well underway. Heal Wellness is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, built around clean ingredients and a better-for-you lifestyle.





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The Lubbock location marks Heal Wellness' first franchise agreement in Texas and is strategically positioned near Texas Tech University, one of the largest universities in the United States, reflecting Happy Belly's focus on high-traffic, youth-oriented markets aligned with Heal's core demographic. Texas is driven by strong population growth, a pro-business environment, and a thriving health and fitness culture, all of which support strong demand for Heal's better-for-you menu of açaí bowls, smoothie bowls, and blended smoothies.

Lubbock itself is a rapidly growing regional hub, with a population exceeding 270,000 and a broader trade area of approximately 360,000 residents. Anchored by Texas Tech University's 41,000-42,000 students, the market benefits from consistent, year-round foot traffic and strong demand from students, families, and professionals. The region's warm climate further supports sustained demand for cold and refreshing offerings throughout the year.



Notably, this agreement is with the same experienced multi-unit franchise operator previously announced by the Company for expansion in the state of Texas. The franchise partner brings strong local market knowledge and is committed to executing the brand's vision as construction continues to progress, with the location expected to open in Q2 of this year.





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"Today's announcement marks a significant step forward for both Heal Wellness and Happy Belly as we prepare to launch operations in the United States," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "We are entering an ideal market at the right time with the right brand, as Heal Wellness continues to build momentum with its focus on functional, health-forward foods. This first U.S. franchise agreement underscores our broader strategy to scale a portfolio of emerging brands through franchising across North America. With additional multi-unit agreements already in place in markets such as Colorado, our Global Expansion is just getting started."



"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading açaí and smoothie bowl brand," said Sean Black. "With 35 locations now open nationwide, and more than 173 in development, Heal remains a key driver of growth within Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 666 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our predictable and disciplined growth engine continues to deliver measurable results as we expand our footprint with a focus on strong real estate, experienced operators, and long-term shareholder value.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.





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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.