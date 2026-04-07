NetDocuments grows Benelux customer base as more law firms embrace intelligent DMS capabilities

NetDocuments, the #1 trusted intelligent Document Management System (DMS) for legal professionals, has highlighted growing momentum in Benelux, with particularly strong growth in Belgium over the last six months. NetDocuments has been selected by leading firms including Astrea, Eubelius, GSJ, Janson, and Schoups.

Momentum is being driven by growing demand for NetDocuments platform, allowing firms to incorporate AI directly into core legal workflows. Rather than juggling multiple third-party tools in an increasingly crowded market, NetDocuments provides AI capabilities within a single, secure platform. The ndMAX AI Assistant lets legal professionals harness the power of AI where their content already lives with robust governance and security controls. Powered by AI profiling that automatically enriches every document with meaningful context, the Assistant makes a firm's collective knowledge readily discoverable. And, the newly added Smart Answers allows legal professionals to ask complex questions in natural language and receive clear, cited responses grounded in their firm's own documents and matter history.

Across the Benelux region, NetDocuments' customer-led approach continues to resonate with firms seeking a long-term, trusted partner. Firms are given direct access to product teams, visibility into roadmap developments and the ability to provide meaningful input plus straightforward communication. NetDocuments offers data hosting in European data centres to support firms' EU data protection and data residency requirements.

Stefan De Bie, ICT Manager, GSJ: "We want to embrace the benefits of AI, while maintaining the high standards of security. We look forward to working with NetDocuments to adopt AI in a responsible and controlled way."

Céline Masschelein, Partner at Janson: "Client confidentiality is paramount in the legal sector, and NetDocuments enables us to embed AI within trusted workflows, rather than sending data externally. This gives us a secure foundation to move forward and unlock the benefits AI can bring."

Seppe Geys, ICT Strategy Operations Manager, Eubelius: "We're all sitting on golden data, but without the right tools, we can't harness it. NetDocuments is enabling us to make our firm and our data future ready. The things coming on the roadmap are really exciting. They will truly change the lives of our lawyers."

"Across Benelux, firms and in-house legal teams want to move beyond AI experimentation and begin using AI as part of their day-to-day work," said Kerri Dearing, Head of International at NetDocuments. "We are addressing the market need for practical innovation underpinned by deep local support. Our Intelligent DMS gives firms an embedded approach to AI, so they can realise the productivity benefits without impacting compliance. It's exciting to see more and more firms embracing AI to work smarter and deliver exceptional service to their clients."

NetDocuments is hosting an exclusive strategic briefing in Brussels on Thursday 16 April 2026, bringing together legal technology leaders from across the Benelux and members of its 7,000-strong global law firm community. The session will explore how an intelligent legal DMS transforms document management through built-in AI, automation, and seamless Microsoft integration enabling firms to operate more efficiently and securely. Register and view the agenda here.

For more information, visit netdocuments.com.

About NetDocuments

NetDocuments helps legal professionals do their best work with an intelligent document management system (DMS) that goes beyond getting organized and brings to life seamless AI, powerful workflows, and smarter experiences. The #1 trusted cloud-native DMS for 25+ years, NetDocuments delivers tools to make work easier throughout the document lifecycle from award-winning automation and AI to email management, search, collaboration, document bundling, advanced security, and more.

Supporting more than 7,000 law firms, corporate legal departments, and public sector organizations worldwide, the platform integrates with 150+ other technologies, including Microsoft 365 and DocuSign, making it a core solution that meets users wherever they work. To learn more, visit netdocuments.com.

2026 NetDocuments Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

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Media Contact:

Alex Crawshaw

Spark Communications

netdocuments@sparkcomms.co.uk

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