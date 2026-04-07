XYZ Venture Capital leads pre-seed round as Felix expands its AI automation builder across legal, finance, and insurance industries

Felix (felix.so), the AI workflow platform designed to run complex professional services operations without constant human oversight, today announced $1.7M in pre-seed funding led by XYZ Venture Capital, with participation from angel investors including current and former leaders and founders at Amazon, Apple, Palantir, FlexPort, Yelp and Midjourney. Already deployed at major legal, finance, and insurance firms, the company will use the funding to expand product capability and scale its rapid growth.

Felix enables professionals in highly regulated and complex industries to turn institutional knowledge into automated workflows that only need to be built once. Users describe and refine their desired process in plain language, while Felix automatically deploys code to execute the workflow continuously with built-in checkpoints, audit trails, and deterministic outputs. For example, Advocate, a New York-based risk management firm, used Felix to eliminate a backlog of over 50,000 mortgage insurance policies in three weeks a feat that would have taken over 10 years to manually process. Now, they're running Felix continuously to prevent any future backlogs. The result is not simply faster work. It is work that runs on its own.

While foundation models like GPT or Claude produce probabilistic outputs that vary with each prompt-and must be continually prompted Felix converts workflows that require many steps and judgment into scalable automations, which are deterministic by nature. The same input produces the same output every time, with a complete traceability a requirement for industries where decisions carry legal, financial, or regulatory consequences.

The idea for Felix grew out of co-founder and CEO Tomas Scavnicky's experience building Parrot, a workflow automation platform for the legal industry that was acquired by FileVine in 2025. After the acquisition, he realized the automation stack they had built for lawyers could apply far beyond legal services.

"Every advance in AI is increasing individual productivity, but these gains are not being realized by institutions," said Scavnicky. "We need to build the assembly line for knowledge work -one that requires no technical experience and enables institutions to retain tribal knowledge that may be spread across many different systems and databases."

Felix was built to solve that problem. Instead of acting as a productivity tool for individuals, the platform allows firms to codify their internal processes into autonomous systems that run continuously, with AI reasoning applied only where it's needed. Felix generates and runs all of the code automatically, and offers a full audit trail for customers to understand exactly what is going into and out of the system.

"Most AI tools help you do the same work faster," Mato Vetrak, co-founder and CTO of Felix, said. "We're building the kind of safe, scalable and auditable infrastructure that high-stakes professional services can trust to codify who has the authority to, and how to make judgements about, different use-cases, such as processing mortgage applications."

Recourse Collective, a UK-based insolvency claims firm, built a fraud detection engine using Felix to analyze creditor claims at scale. Founder Matthew Letts cross-referenced tens of thousands of claims against director networks to surface "phoenixing" fraud companies that dissolve and reincorporate to escape debt. Within eight weeks, the system identified £1.4B in recoverable assets.

"Felix gave us a way to do work that simply wasn't possible before," said Matthew Letts, Founder, Recourse Collective. "Before we started working with Felix, we thought we might find millions in recoverable assets. But the scale that Felix gave us to automate big, thorny, repetitive tasks uncovered far more than we expected, making a massive difference for our business."

The platform also limits where AI is used inside each workflow, dramatically reducing cost and increasing reliability for high-volume operations. Rather than routing every task through a large language model, Felix applies AI reasoning only at the steps that require interpretation and executes the rest as structured code.

"What drew us to Felix wasn't just the technology it was the insight and proven team behind it. Tomas and Mato recognized that the real bottleneck in professional services isn't individual productivity, it's institutional scalability," said Art Clarke, Partner at XYZ Venture Capital who led the round. "Every firm has processes that live in people's heads, spread across dozens of systems, dependent on someone being available to prompt an AI tool. Felix replaces that dependency with infrastructure."

About Felix

Felix is an AI workflow platform built for legal, finance, and insurance professionals. The platform enables teams to transform complex, document-heavy processes into automated workflows that run continuously and produce auditable outputs. Felix is used by firms across compliance, lending, litigation, and investment management to operate high-volume processes at scale. The company is headquartered in Prague and incorporated in the United States. Learn more at felix.so

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Faiz Mandviwalla

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