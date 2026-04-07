Valu-Trac Goes Live on Multifonds Global Accounting SaaS to Scale UK Fund Administration and Transfer Agency Operations

Multifonds enables the administrator to strengthen automation, control and scalable growth on a single, global platform

LUXENBOURG, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifonds and Valu-Trac Investment Management Limited ("Valu-Trac") today jointly announced the successful go-live of Valu-Trac on Multifonds Global Accounting (MFGA) SaaS, marking a significant milestone in Valu-Trac's technology transformation journey and further advancing Multifonds' strategic expansion of its SaaS delivery model in the United Kingdom.

Headquartered in Scotland, Valu-Trac provides Investment Management and Support, Authorised Corporate Director (ACD) services, and comprehensive Fund Operations to approximately 45 sponsors and investment managers across more than 150 funds, representing approximately £16 billion in assets under management. The transition to MFGA SaaS positions Valu-Trac to support its next phase of growth with a modern, scalable, and resilient operating platform.

Complex Multi-Tranche Migration Delivered Seamlessly

Multifonds successfully managed the complex, multi-tranche end-to-end migration from Valu-Trac's in-house, on-premise legacy systems to the Multifonds SaaS environment. Drawing on years of in-house domain expertise and advanced migration tooling, the Multifonds team executed a highly structured transition plan that prioritised accuracy, continuity, and speed.

Multifonds dedicated migration tool has been instrumental in automating data extraction, validation, parallel runs, reconciliation and cutover management, ensuring full data integrity and operational stability throughout the process. Using proven migration methodologies and these automation capabilities, Multifonds enabled Valu-Trac to focus primarily on reconciliation sign off, accelerating the migration timeline while maintaining rigorous control standards.

The result was a smooth and efficient go-live across all tranches, with no disruption to client servicing and full operational readiness from day one.

Enabling Scalable Growth Through SaaS

With the move to Multifonds SaaS, Valu-Trac now benefits from a fully managed operating model designed to enhance operational control while enabling efficient and scalable growth. The SaaS model ensures ongoing access to the latest functionality, regulatory updates and security enhancements without requiring additional internal infrastructure or maintenance overhead.

Standardised interfaces and integration capabilities support streamlined onboarding of new funds and sponsors, reinforcing Valu-Trac's ability to expand efficiently as volumes increase.

Valu-Trac Elevates Its Client's Service Standards

By implementing the MFGA platform, Valu-Trac strengthens its ability to deliver faster, more reliable, and more transparent fund administration services to its clients. Integrated workflows, embedded controls, and automated exception management reduce manual touchpoints, minimising operational risk while improving accuracy and turnaround times. Role-based dashboards provide real-time visibility into operational metrics and fund activity, empowering teams with actionable insights and reinforcing governance standards. As transaction volumes and client mandates grow, the platform ensures service quality, risk management, and regulatory compliance remain at the forefront.

A Shared Commitment to Innovation

This successful implementation underscores the strong collaboration between Valu-Trac and Multifonds and reflects a shared commitment to innovation, operational resilience, and client service excellence.

The go-live represents not only a transformative milestone for Valu-Trac but also a continued validation of Multifonds' SaaS strategy-demonstrating its ability to deliver complex migrations efficiently while supporting clients' long-term strategic growth objectives.

Jonathan Child, Fund Operations Director of Valu-Trac, commented:

"Modernising our platform was a strategic priority for Valu-Trac as the business continues to grow in scale and complexity. Multifonds Global Accounting SaaS provides the resilient and scalable foundation we need to enhance automation, strengthen governance and support the reliable service our clients expect. Delivered with precision and strong collaboration, the migration has positioned us to accelerate growth, onboard new funds efficiently and continue enhancing service standards for our sponsors and investment managers."

Oded Weiss, CEO of Multifonds, commented:

"Valu-Trac's go-live reflects the growing demand in the UK for more modern and scalable operating models. Multifonds SaaS provides a secure and resilient foundation that strengthens automation, transparency and control across fund accounting and transfer agency, and we are proud to support Valu-Trac in this next stage of growth."

About Multifonds:

Multifonds offers a single, integrated platform for fund accounting, investor servicing, NAV oversight, and contingency. The platform empowers fund administrators, asset managers, insurers, and pension funds to streamline operations, mitigate risk, and scale efficiently. Multifonds currently supports over $10 trillion in AUM, with more than 40,000 funds across 30+ jurisdictions, covering both traditional and alternative investments. Visit: www.multifonds.com.

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