Bybit Copy Trading TradFi Renews Loss Coverage Program with Enhanced Protection for All Traders

DUBAI, UAE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is bringing back its Bybit Copy Trading TradFi protection vouchers program, offering loss-safeguarded TradFi access for both new users and loyal traders. Starting now, eligible traders may claim protection vouchers of up to 100 USDT as they navigate macro uncertainties.

The recurring program supports Bybit Copy Trading TradFi users on their trading journey, enabling both newcomers and experienced traders to explore Copy Trading strategies with enhanced protection, all while leveraging the experience and expertise of Master Traders.

Benefits available to all qualifying members of the Bybit community include:

First Trade Protection: Up to $100 USDT in Copy Trading Bonus Vouchers for newcomers on their initial eligible Copy Trading TradFi order

in Copy Trading Bonus Vouchers for newcomers on their initial eligible Copy Trading TradFi order Premium Loyalty Benefit:Up to $50 USDT in Premium Protection Voucher for returning users on qualified Copy Trading activities

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