Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Mrs Grazia Vittadini, Acquisition
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
07. Apr 2026 / 11:56 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
|Title
|Mrs
|First name
|Grazia
|Last name
|Vittadini
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
b) LEI
|529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument
|Type
|Share
|ISIN
|DE0008232125
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|7.502 EUR
|375,100.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|7.502 EUR
|375,100.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)
|02.04.2026
f) Place of the transaction
|Xetra, XETR
End of message
GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.
Archive at www.globenewswire.com
|Language
|English
|Company
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Venloer Straße 151-153
|50672 Koeln
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations