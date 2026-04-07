AscellaHealth, LLC: AscellaHealth Named to Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2026 List

BERWYN, Pa., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, has been named to the Financial Times' list of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2026 for the fourth consecutive year. The award is presented by the Financial Times in collaboration with Statista Inc., a world-leading provider of market and consumer data.

"This recognition is about far more than our company's growth. It underscores AscellaHealth's unwavering commitment to expanding access to life-changing therapies and the impact we are having for individuals with complex, chronic conditions and rare diseases," says Dea Belazi, CEO of AscellaHealth. "Our momentum is driven by a clear purpose-to transform the lives of patients and their families-while scaling globally with the right strategy, innovation, and expertise. Through strategic expansion and acquisitions, we continue to strengthen our market position and enhance the capabilities we deliver to partners and patients worldwide."

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2026 ranking highlights firms with the strongest revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. Eligible companies must be independent, headquartered in the Americas, and demonstrate primarily organic growth, with revenue of at least US$100,000 in 2021 and US$1.5million in 2024.

The full list, published April 2, 2026, is available on the FT website:

https://www.ft.com/content/3d3b5406-b7e6-4ef0-8b50-cf02904589cb?syn-25a6b1a6=1

"AscellaHealth's continued growth reflects the strength of our strategy, our innovative, patient-centered solutions, and the dedication of our people," says Bill Oldham, chairman and president. "With operations spanning more than 70 countries, we remain focused on scaling responsibly and sustainably. What sets AscellaHealth apart is not just the growth we achieve, but the disciplined, strategic approach we take to expand our capabilities, improve patient outcomes, and deliver lasting impact across the healthcare ecosystem."

Its integrated, end-to-end model spans the full product lifecycle-from early access to commercialization and patient support-connecting patients to high-cost, high-touch therapies.

Key drivers of growth include:

• Global expansion and high-impact service capabilities

• Tech-enabled pharmacy benefit management driving transparency and efficiency

• Investment in talent and a collaborative, innovative culture

• Advanced data capabilities to optimize care delivery and the patient experience

These initiatives have propelled AscellaHealth into a new phase of accelerated, sustainable growth-solidifying its leadership in the global specialty healthcare market and reinforcing its commitment to delivering meaningful impact for patients, partners, and the broader healthcare ecosystem.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner providing end-to-end solutions to life sciences and healthcare companies, enhancing patient care for individuals with complex, chronic conditions. Its teams ensure the efficient delivery of critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while managing the flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information, visit www.AscellaHealth.com

Media:

Esther Jin

CPR Communications

ejin@cpronline.com

201.645.4896 x 10

This press release was published by a CLEAR Verified individual.