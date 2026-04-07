Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07
7 April 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 2 March 2026 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through J.P Morgan Securities plc ( JPMS plc) for cancellation:
Date
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)
Highest price paid per share (GBp)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
27/03/2026
14,100
23.7500
24.7500
24.1876
30/03/2026
14,600
13.6500
23.9500
23.7883
31/03/2026
14,711
23.5000
24.0000
23.7642
01/04/2026
14,099
24.6500
25.1500
24.8941
02/04/2026
13,770
24.2500
25.0000
24.4953
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,373,797. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,373,797. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, detailed information of the individual trades made by JPMS plc on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme can be found at the following link:
weekly trade fills 2 April 2026.pdf
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916