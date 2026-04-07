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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 12:24 Uhr
226 Leser
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PCG-backed Tharaa Labs Launches in the UAE

  • Specialist entity built for the region's high-growth digital and communications landscape
  • Will expand into the Saudi Arabia and Qatar regions by 2027

DUBAI, UAE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tharaa Labs, an AI Content Studio and Digital Agency, backed by Pepper Communications Group (PCG), one of India's leading integrated communications firms, formally launched in Dubai, UAE.

Combining strategic communications expertise with the power of generative artificial intelligence, the company will be focusing on businesses across the MENA region - ready to deploy at the speed and scale modern markets demand.

Tharaa Labs' services span AI video production, generative content pipelines, brand voice modelling, and multilingual content at scale - all designed for brands in the UAE's rapidly evolving media and marketing ecosystem.

The company's products and services are particularly in high demand in the Real Estate and Retail sectors where content strategy scaling and optimization is critical for visibility and reputation management. It will also focus on Manufacturing, Technology, Hospitality, Automotive, E-Sports and BFSI-Fintech sectors.

Roshan Mohan, Founder, Tharaa Labs & Group MD, PCG, said, "MENA region represents an exciting intersection of brand ambition and communications globally. Tharaa Labs is built for this region, with the depth and specialisation the market demands. Clients benefit from a connected intelligence layer that spans two of the world's fastest-growing communication markets - India and the UAE."

The company will shortly announce the appointment of senior leadership with extensive MENA experience to drive growth in the region. The company intends to establish offices in Saudi Arabia and Qatar by 2027.

PCG, with over 13 years of experience in India, has handled the communications mandate for companies such as Continental Tires, SIGMA, Apollo H&L, Apis India and more. The company, with its four units spanning PR, Visual Communications, Influence, and Branded Content, provides Tharaa Labs with proven methodologies, cross-sector expertise, and a ready-to-deploy capability infrastructure for clients with India-MENA corridors.

About PCG

PCG is an integrated communications firm headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. The group's business units - Pepper Interactive, StudioTronics, gig¹, and Pulse - collectively serve clients across communications strategy, media relations, digital and social, content, and influencer marketing.

About Tharaa Labs

Tharaa Labs is a Dubai-based Communications advisory firm & AI Content Studio, built to serve the strategic communications and visual content needs of brands in the MENA region.

Media Contact:

Sofia Jones
sofia@tharaalabs.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951094/Tharaa_Labs_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pcg-backed-tharaa-labs-launches-in-the-uae-302735622.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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