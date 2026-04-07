Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQX: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 24 shallow reverse circulation ("RC") holes drilled targeting gold-in-oxide material at the MG starter pit within the Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil.

Highlights

Results have been received on an initial 24 infill RC holes targeting the gold-in-oxide material in the eastern and central parts of the MG starter pit. The program of infill drilling is aimed at improving the confidence around the current mine plan at MG and upgrading the current reserve. A total of 68 RC holes totalling 3,174m have been completed to date

Notable results from this initial batch of RC drill results from MG include;

48m @ 1.35 g/t gold from 4m depth in RC625

from 4m depth in RC625

17m @ 2.27 g/t gold from surface in RC626

from surface in RC626

42m @ 0.64 g/t gold from surface in RC633

from surface in RC633 50m @ 0.87 g/t gold from surface in RC634

from surface in RC634

50m @ 1.35 g/t gold from surface in RC635

from surface in RC635 14m @ 1.97 g/t gold from surface in RC636

from surface in RC636

29m @ 1.36 g/t gold from surface in RC640

from surface in RC640

33m @ 0.90 g/t gold from surface in RC641

These results confirm the pre-existing drill holes and the presence of a significant near surface resource with good grade material amenable to heap leach. These data will result in an updated mine plan for the starter pit at MG and will also result in an updated gold-in-oxide reserve estimate ahead of mining

Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO commented, "This first batch of infill drill results at MG are highly encouraging and confirm the presence of good grades over significant widths within the near surface weathered saprolite material and the overlying blanket sediments. These data will allow us to further refine our mine plan for the starter pit and update the gold-in-oxide reserve base for the MG gold-in-oxide deposit. This in turn will provide us with greater confidence during the initial year of mining at MG."

MG RC Infill Drill Results

The MG gold deposit is one of the two main gold deposits that currently comprise the Indicated and Inferred resource base at Cuiú Cuiú (see Figure 1). As with the nearby Central gold deposit, the upper portion of the subvertical MG gold deposit is extensively weathered resulting in a vertical profile of highly weathered basement saprolite extending to 60m depth. This saprolite together with the overlying blanket sediments and soils, which are also mineralized, will form the starter pit for the Phase 1 gold-in-oxide mining operation which is due to commence production in Q4 2026.

Figure 1: Map showing location of known gold deposits at MG, Central, and JB. The location of new discoveries at PDM, Machichie NE and Machichie Main and Jerimum Cima discovery are also shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/291376_cf220a14f4a6db71_002full.jpg

The objective of the ongoing RC infill drill program at MG is to provide greater confidence on the grade and continuity of the current reserve base at MG ahead of mining and to further refine the mine plan that was developed as part of the PFS study release in July 2025 (see press release dated July 29, 2026).

Results have been received on an initial 24 infill RC holes targeting the gold-in-oxide material in the eastern and central parts of the MG starter pit. The program of infill drilling is aimed at improving the confidence around the current mine plan at MG and upgrading the current reserve by the end of this month. A total of 68 RC holes totalling 3,174m have been completed to date on a 25 x 25m spacing. Additional infill drilling in areas of higher grade will be completed on a 12.5 x 12.5m spacing.

The RC drill results reported to date confirm the presence of good grades within the weathered saprolite and overlying sedimentary blanket and the Year 1 pit outline (see Figure 2, Table 1). Of particular note are the following RC drill results;

48m @ 1.35 g/t gold from 4m depth in RC625

from 4m depth in RC625 17m @ 2.27 g/t gold from surface in RC626

from surface in RC626 42m @ 0.64 g/t gold from surface in RC633

from surface in RC633 50m @ 0.87 g/t gold from surface in RC634

from surface in RC634 50m @ 1.35 g/t gold from surface in RC635

from surface in RC635 14m @ 1.97 g/t gold from surface in RC636

from surface in RC636 29m @ 1.36 g/t gold from surface in RC640

from surface in RC640 33m @ 0.90 g/t gold from surface in RC641

Holes RC623 to RC628 were drilled on section 553175E towards the western limit of the Year 1 pit outline whilst RC632 to RC637 were drilled on section 553275E (Figure 3) in the western central part of the Year 1 pit.

Three holes (RC625, RC635 and RC644) returned narrow intervals of higher-grade material which will be separated and stockpiled during the gold-in-oxide mining operation for processing at a later date.

These results are in line with the existing MG mine plan and confirm the pre-existing drill holes and the presence of significant near surface resources with good grade material amenable to heap leach.

Figure 2: Map showing the location of RC infill drillholes at the MG gold deposit aimed at further defining the gold-in-oxide reserves that will form the basis of the starter pit for the Phase 1 gold-in-oxide operation. The Year 1 pit outline is shown together will drill holes reported in this press release as well as other recently completed RC infill drill holes.

Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/291376_cf220a14f4a6db71_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Section 553275E showing the location of RC infill drillholes RC632 to RC637 at the MG gold deposit.

Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/291376_cf220a14f4a6db71_004full.jpg

Drill Hole # Weathering

From To Thickness Grade





(m) (m) (m) g/t gold RC620 Blanket/

0.0 9.0 9.0 0.23

Saprolite EOH 50.0







RC621 Saprolite

0.0 5.0 5.0 0.22





9.0 16.0 7.0 0.65





18.0 24.0 6.0 0.20





32.0 35.0 3.0 0.38



EOH 41.0







RC622 Blanket/

0.0 19.0 19.0 0.46

Saprolite Incl. 9.0 14.0 5.0 0.87





28.0 33.0 5.0 0.21



EOH 50.0







RC623 Blanket

0.0 9.0 9.0 0.45



EOH 50.0







RC624 Blanket/

0.0 10.0 10.0 0.49

Saprolite Incl. 7.0 8.0 1.0 1.13

Saprolite

18.0 20.0 2.0 0.62



EOH 50.0







RC625 Blanket

0.0 48.0 48.0 1.35

Saprolite Incl. 40.0 43.0 3.0 12.73



and Incl. 41.0 42.0 1.0 31.94



EOH 50.0







RC626 Blanket /

0.0 17.0 17.0 2.27

Saprolite Incl. 12.0 13.0 1.0 8.30





26.0 27.0 1.0 0.33





32.0 34.0 2.0 0.26



EOH 50.0







RC627 Blanket

0.0 5.0 5.0 0.38

Saprolite

25.0 27.0 2.0 0.13





35.0 36.0 1.0 0.20



EOH 50.0







RC628 Blanket /

0.0 32.0 32.0 0.20

Saprolite

36.0 38.0 2.0 0.13





43.0 45.0 2.0 0.26



EOH 50.0







RC629 Blanket

0.0 9.0 9.0 0.35

Saprolite

17.0 18.0 1.0 0.24





42.0 50.0 8.0 0.74



EOH 50.0







RC630 Blanket

0.0 9.0 9.0 0.36

Saprolite

32.0 49.0 17.0 0.36



EOH 50.0







RC631 Blanket

0.0 9.0 9.0 0.38



EOH 50.0







RC632 Blanket /

0.0 11.0 11.0 0.69

Saprolite Incl. 10.0 11.0 1.0 4.35





41.0 47.0 6.0 0.26



EOH 50.0







RC633 Blanket /

0.0 42.0 42.0 0.64

Saprolite EOH 50.0







RC634 Blanket /

0.0 50.0 50.0 0.87

Saprolite EOH 50.0







RC635 Blanket /

0.00 50.00 50.00 1.35

Saprolite Incl. 5.00 8.00 3.00 10.92



EOH 50.0







RC636 Blanket /

0.0 14.0 14.0 1.97

Saprolite Incl. 5.0 13.0 8.0 2.89





18.0 23.0 5.0 0.32





25.0 33.0 8.0 0.20



EOH 50.0







RC637 Blanket /

0.0 9.0 9.0 0.61

Saprolite

17.0 19.0 2.0 1.39





22.0 25.0 3.0 0.35





44.0 47.0 3.0 0.67



EOH 50.0







RC638 Blanket /

0.0 7.0 7.0 0.55

Saprolite

11.0 12.0 1.0 0.30





14.0 17.0 3.0 0.20





21.0 25.0 4.0 0.46





30.0 35.0 5.0 1.17



EOH 50.0







RC639 Blanket /

0.0 12.0 12.0 0.62

Saprolite

15.0 17.0 2.0 0.69





19.0 20.0 1.0 0.87





22.0 23.0 1.0 0.47





25.0 28.0 3.0 2.50





31.0 45.0 14.0 0.85



EOH 50.0







RC640 Blanket /

0.0 29.0 29.0 1.36

Saprolite Incl. 4.0 7.0 3.0 6.61





31.0 33.0 2.0 0.33





39.0 41.0 2.0 0.17





45.0 50.0 5.0 0.33



EOH 50.0







RC641 Blanket /

0.0 33.0 33.0 0.90

Saprolite Incl. 9.0 16.0 7.0 2.10





37.0 39.0 2.0 0.57





42.0 43.0 1.0 0.46



EOH 50.0







RC643 Blanket

0.00 12.00 12.00 0.68



Incl. 6.00 7.00 1.00 2.64

Saprolite

18.00 24.00 6.00 0.53





32.00 50.00 18.00 0.61





46.00 48.00 2.00 1.02



EOH 50.0







RC644 Blanket /

0.00 14.00 14.00 0.60

Saprolite Incl. 6.00 8.00 2.00 1.36





24.00 50.00 26.00 1.21



Incl. 27.00 28.00 1.00 16.46



and 38.00 40.00 2.00 2.82



EOH 50.0









Table 1: Drill results from RC drill holes (RC620 to RC641 and RC643 and RC644) at the MG gold deposit. All RC holes were drilled at a dip of 60 degrees on a bearing of 180 degrees. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold, EOH = end of hole. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts.

Update on Exploration Drilling Program

In addition to the RC infill drill program, which is ongoing at MG, the bulk of the Company's drilling efforts are directed towards exploration drilling of the underlying hard rock deposits at Cuiú Cuiú. Two rigs are currently operating, and an additional RC rig is expected on site by mid-April bringing the total number of drill rigs on site to four. The Company is anticipating further expanding this exploration drilling effort in the coming weeks following the closing of the C$20M bought deal financing announced on March 25, 2026. Further details regarding the exploration drilling program for the remainder of 2026 will be released in the coming weeks.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource Company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Cabral maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QAQC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QAQC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, as well as check assays on results. RC samples are split, collected in plastic sample bags, and sealed on drill hole location. Drill core is halved by saw cut or slicer (in soft saprolite). RC and core samples are shipped in sealed bags by independent contractor to SGS GEOSOL Laboratorios in Vespasiano, Brazil, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 (ABS Certificates 32982 and 39911) and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation (CRL-0386)). Gold analyses are routinely performed via 50g fire assay with secondary assay techniques applied on higher grade samples. Final assay results are validated by Cabral Geological Staff prior to insertion into the database. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification processes is set out in the CBR, 43-101, PFS Technical Report, July 2025, which can be found on the Company's website.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291376

Source: Cabral Gold Inc.