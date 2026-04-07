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WKN: A111B0 | ISIN: CNE100000GS4 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 13:00 Uhr
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EVE Energy Launches 6.9MWh BESS Globally, Signs Over 50GWh in Large-Format Battery Deals

BEIJING, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During a recent industry event in Beijing, China, EVE Energy announced multiple major advances in the energy storage sector. The company officially launched its next-generation 6.9MWh large-format battery energy storage system (BESS), held a certification ceremony for its 628Ah large-format battery system passing a large-scale fire test by an internationally recognized authority, and signed strategic cooperation agreements totaling over 50GWh for its large-format batteries.

Certified by International Large-Scale Fire Test, Safety Validated

Alongside the exhibition, CSA Group presented EVE Energy with a certificate for passing a large-scale fire test on its 628Ah large-format battery and 5MWh BESS. The test strictly followed international standards including CSA/ANSI C800:25, UL 9540A, and NFPA 855, verifying the system's fire safety and thermal runaway control under extreme fire conditions. Additionally, EVE Energy's 261kWh outdoor integrated storage cabinet received CB, CE, and AS certifications from SGS, while the S6900 BESS obtained CB and CE certifications, providing a solid compliance foundation for further overseas market expansion.

Over 50GWh in Deals, Deepening Cooperation with Industry Leaders

During the event, EVE Energy signed strategic cooperation agreements with five leading industry players: Beijing Goldwind Zero Carbon Energy Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Jinko Energy Storage Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Linyang Energy Equipment Co., Ltd., China Energy Construction Energy Storage Technology (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Ronghe Yuan Energy Storage Co., Ltd.. The partnerships focus on large-format batteries and core energy storage products, with total contracted volume exceeding 50GWh.

With its new product launch, safety certifications, and large-scale orders, EVE Energy has further demonstrated its technological expertise and market strength in the large-format battery storage segment. The company stated that it will continue to deepen its core capabilities in high-capacity energy storage and work with global partners to drive the development of the energy storage industry ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951100/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eve-energy-launches-6-9mwh-bess-globally-signs-over-50gwh-in-large-format-battery-deals-302735657.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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