Highlights:

Significant intercept confirms growth of the high-grade western down-plunge zone: Hole 1274-25-373W4 intersected 1.81% CuEq over 15 m starting at 1,346 m depth, including a higher-grade interval of 2.71% CuEq (1.88% Cu, 0.56 g/t Au) over 7m , with a peak of 4.52% CuEq over 2m . Confirms robust continuity within an expanding high-grade mineralized system along the Western Plunge.

Prospective Exploration Results: Holes 1274-25-376 and 377 represent significant step-outs of 200 and over 350m from the nearest drill holes within the mineralized body. Core observations confirm that the B26 mineralized horizon, with its characteristic dark chlorite alteration halos, remains intact, indicating strong geological continuity and supporting further drilling and expansion potential.

Resource Growth Underway: Step-out drilling extends mineralization beyond current model limits, highlighting potential for resource growth.



London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) (FSE: FW0) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") is pleased to report strong expansional results from its drill program at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit ("B26" or the "Deposit") in Québec, in JV with SOQUEM Inc. The Company's expansion and infill drilling programs are actively underway, targeting further definition and growth of the high-grade mineralization. Regional drilling has also commenced successfully, with additional results expected on an ongoing basis once available. These final results from Phase 3 and the initial hole from Phase 4 continue to demonstrate strong growth potential.

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals, commented: "We continue to see strong evidence that mineralization at B26 remains open and expanding, supporting the presence of a deeply rooted system. While some variability in grades is observed, this is expected given the aggressive 150 to 350-metre step-out drilling strategy. Importantly, these results are already contributing to the expansion of the overall mineralized envelope, which we believe will translate into meaningful resource growth in the next update. Ongoing infill drilling is expected to further delineate higher-grade zones and enhance the project's overall quality. With a planned 40,000 metres of drilling in 2026, we are well positioned to drive significant growth and unlock the full potential of the B26 Project. We are also encouraged by strong visual indications of mineralization observed in several pending drill holes, with additional assay results expected over the coming weeks."

Since restarting drilling this year, a total of 8,232 metres have been completed. Over the coming weeks, a third drill rig will be added to increase productivity. Minor technical issues with one drill rig caused limited delays, which have now been resolved. Abitibi currently holds an 80% interest in the B26 Project, with SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, holding the remaining 20% (see news release dated November 16, 2023).

Discussion of Results:

The hole 1274-25-373W4 continues to highlight the Western Down Plunge as a priority area of expansion within the B26 Deposit. This hole was aiming at cutting the Copper Stringer zone 150 metres away from the previous significant intercept in hole 1274-25-373W1, which already cut the zone 150 metres west of the 2024 block model boundary. All together, these two holes expanded the block model by 300 metres. This High-Grade Copper Stringer zone remains wide open to the west.

The hole 1274-25-373W3b cut the typical black chlorite chalcopyrite envelope of the Copper Stringer zone at the predicted depth, 70 metres from hole 1274-25-373W1, but returned a low-grade intercept. The cut demonstrated that copper grade shows variability within the mineralized envelope, which is an intrinsic feature of the deposit, already observed in the shallow portion of the deposit. The objective of hole 1274-25-373W3b was to generate a cut at 70 metres spacing, corresponding to the spacing recommended by our resource consultant to reach the indicated category. More infill drilling will follow to better define these higher-grade lenses.

Exploration results from holes 376 and 377, drilled as step-outs of approximately 200 and over 350 m from the nearest holes, while returning lower-grade intercepts, demonstrate the continued presence of dark chlorite alteration halos, an encouraging indicator of geological continuity across these large step-outs. These observations support the case for additional follow-up work, including in-hole Pulse EM surveys.

The alteration zones measured 22 metres in hole 376 and 13 metres in hole 377, underscoring the scale of the system and its exploration potential. Notably, initial mineralization was intersected, including 2.31% CuEq over 1.0 metre within a broader, lower-grade halo.

Table 1: Significant Intercepts

Drill hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) CuEq2

(%) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Zn

(%) CuEq spot

(%)4 1274-25-373-W3b 1274.5 1288.5 14.0 0.61 0.40 0.15 1.24 0.01 0.82 incl 1287.0 1288.0 1.0 1.99 1.38 0.41 2.60 0.01 2.63 1274-25-373-W4 1342.0 1366.5 24.5 1.21 0.77 0.32 1.69 0.01 1.62 incl 1346.0 1361.0 15.0 1.81 1.16 0.49 2.16 0.01 2.42 incl 1354.0 1361.0 7.0 2.71 1.88 0.56 2.95 0.01 3.58 incl 1358.5 1360.5 2.0 4.52 3.18 0.91 4.15 0.01 5.95 1274-25-376 1110.0 1119.3 9.3 0.38 0.32 0.01 0.45 0.01 0.48 1274-25-377 816.0 817.0 1.0 2.31 1.60 0.45 7.70 0.02 3.10

Note 1: The intercepts above are not necessarily representative of the true width of mineralization. The local interpretation indicates that the mineralized lens' true width generally corresponds to 60% to 80% of the core length.

Note 2: Copper equivalent values calculated using metal prices of $4.50/lb Cu, $1.50/.lb Zn, $28.00/oz Ag and $3,000/oz Au. Recovery factors were applied according to SGS CACGS-P2017-047 metallurgical test: 98.3% for copper, 90.0% for gold, 96.1% for zinc, 72.1% for silver.

Note 3: Intervals are generally composited starting with a 0.1% CuEq cut-off and between 0.6% CuEq cut-off grade for the "including" intervals, allowing for up to three consecutive samples below cut-off grade.

Note 4: Spot copper equivalent values calculated using metal prices of $5.00/lb Cu, $1.35/lb Zn, $48.00/oz Ag and $3,900/oz Au. Recovery factors were applied according to SGS CACGS-P2017-047 metallurgical test: 98.3% for copper, 90.0% for gold, 96.1% for zinc, 72.1% for silver.





Figure 1: Plan Map

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Figure 2: Highlight Longitudinal Section Looking North

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Table 2: Phase 3 Drill Hole Information

Hole ID UTM East UTM North Elevation Azimuth Dip Start (m) End (m) 1274-25-373-W3b 652070 5512815 277 16 -46 1019 1388 1274-25-373-W4 652070 5512815 277 16 -46 805 1514 1274-25-376 652221 5512812 274 340 -61 0 1313 1274-25-377 651832 5513010 273 345 -60 0 1074

Note 1: Numbers have been rounded to the nearest whole number in the table above

QAQC

The core logging and QAQC protocol program was run and supervised by the Company technical team. The drill core was split in half, sent to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. All sample preparation takes place in Val-d'Or, all fire assay takes place in Thunder Bay and all 4-Acid digestion and multi element analysis takes place in Calgary. Prepared samples are fused using accepted fire assay techniques, cupelled and parted in nitric acid and hydrochloric acid. Sample splits of 30 g are routinely used though 50 g may also be used (AGAT Code 202 551). 0.2g of prepared samples are digested with a series of acids (HClO4, HF, HCl and HNO3) at a temperature of ~200oC until incipient dryness. It is then heated with HNO3 and HCl, then diluted to 12 mL with de-ionized water. While very aggressive, the solubility of some elements can be dependent on the mineral species present and as such, data reported from the 4-Acid digestion should be considered as representing only the leachable portion of a particular analyte. Some elements show poor recovery due to volatilization (B, As, Hg). PerkinElmer 7300DV/8300DV ICP-OES and Agilent 5900 ICP-OES instruments are used in the analysis. Inter-Element Correction (IEC) techniques are used to correct for any spectral interferences. Blanks, sample replicates, duplicates, and internal reference materials (both aqueous and geochemical standards) are routinely used as part of AGAT Laboratories quality assurance program. AAS instruments are used in the analysis.

Qualified Person

Information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Louis Gariépy, P.Eng. (OIQ #107538), VP Exploration of Abitibi Metals, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and responsible for the technical information provided in this news release.

Investor Relations:

The Company is pleased to announce that it has renewed its Agreement with Native Ads Inc. The renewal is for a term of an additional twelve months, with a budget of up to $200,000 (USD). The Company retains the option, at its discretion, to renew or extend the Agreement to extend both the campaign's duration and budget. The Company and Native Ads act at arm's length, and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither Native Ads or any of its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement, and Native Ads will not receive any securities in the capital of the Company as compensation.

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. is dedicated to acquiring and exploring mineral properties within Quebec, with a particular emphasis on high-quality base and precious metal assets that offer significant potential for growth and expansion.

The company's flagship B26 Polymetallic project, in a joint venture with SOQUEM (80% Abitibi, 20% SOQUEM), hosts a substantial and growing resource base:

Indicated: 12.96Mt at 2.08% CuEq (1.19% Cu, 1.16% Zn, 0.44 g/t Au and 30.8 g/t Ag)

Inferred: 12.34Mt at 2.20% CuEq (1.60% Cu, 0.16% Zn, 0.68 g/t Au and 8.1 g/t Ag) .

The B26 project is strategically located just 7 km southeast of the formerly producing Selbaie Mine. This proximity provides the project with access to key infrastructure required for potential mine development.

In addition to the B26 Deposit, Abitibi's portfolio includes the Beschefer Gold project, historical drilling has identified four notable, historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 m (BE13-038) and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 ms (BE12-014) amongst four modelled zones. These promising findings highlight the potential for further gold discoveries within the project area.

About SOQUEM:

SOQUEM, a mineral exploration company and subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

The Company also maintains an active presence on various social media platforms to keep stakeholders and the general public informed and encourages shareholders and interested parties to follow and engage with the Company through the following channels to stay updated with the latest news, industry insights, and corporate announcements:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AbitibiMetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abitibi-metals-corp-amq-c/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Note 1: Technical Report NI 43-101 Resource Estimation Update Project B26, Quebec, For Abitibi Metals Corp., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada - Geostat., Effective Date: November 1, 2024, Date of Report: February 26, 2025

Forward-looking statement:

This news release contains certain statements, which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that are not based on historical information but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments on the B26 Project or otherwise. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on the Company's behalf. Although Abitibi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. All factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Abitibi's forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "occur. Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability of the Company to successfully develop current or proposed projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons, among others. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving commercial mineral production and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the stage of operations.

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Source: Abitibi Metals Corp.