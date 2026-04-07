Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Toogood Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGC) (OTCQB: TGGCF) (FSE: D3P) ("Toogood" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Lee Hess, M.Sc., as Vice President, Exploration.

Mr. Hess will lead exploration strategy, geological modelling and target generation, with a primary focus on defining high-priority maiden drill targets at the Table Mountain Project in Nevada and advancing district-scale exploration at the Toogood Gold Project in Newfoundland. He will also support the evaluation and generation of growth opportunities throughout the Americas. Jo Price will transition from Vice President, Exploration to an advisory role and will continue to provide strategic guidance in support of the Company's exploration programs.

Management Commentary

"I first had the opportunity to work with Lee at SSR's Seabee Gold Operation and can personally attest to his exceptional technical abilities. He is a highly regarded structural geologist with extensive experience generating and advancing targets in the Great Basin and other prolific epithermal gold-silver districts across North and South America," stated Colin Smith, CEO of Toogood Gold Corp. "His deep background in structurally controlled gold systems and project generation will further strengthen our disciplined approach to portfolio growth, and we are very pleased to welcome him to the team."

"I am excited to join Toogood at this pivotal stage of growth," commented Mr. Hess, VP, Exploration. "Table Mountain exhibits the hallmarks of a structurally controlled, district-scale low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver system in Nevada's Great Basin. I look forward to integrating structural interpretation with high-impact systematic exploration to rapidly define and prioritize high-quality maiden drill targets, while continuing to advance district-wide exploration at the Toogood Gold Project in Newfoundland."

Lee Hess, Vice President, Exploration (M.Sc.)

Mr. Hess brings 15 years of experience focused on structurally controlled gold systems across North and South America, most recently serving as Senior Geologist, Global Project Generation with SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR"). In that role, he led generative exploration and technical due diligence initiatives across Canada, the United States, and Argentina, with particular emphasis on the Great Basin. In Nevada, he advanced multiple greenfield concessions to drill-ready status and completed multi-year lithologic and structural mapping campaigns at the Marigold Mine complex (>5 Moz Au produced; approximately 2.9 Moz Au in Mineral Reserves and 2.1 Moz Au in Mineral Resources, based on SSR public disclosures, as of December 31, 2024), which aimed to delineate sulfide mineralization.

Mr. Hess has also managed brownfield and greenfield exploration for several low- to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal systems in Argentina, including Chinchillas, Pirquitas and Cortaderas, as well as orogenic greenstone deposits in Saskatchewan, including Seabee, Santoy, Fisher and Porky.

Mr. Hess holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, focused on structural geology and tectonics of the southern Cordillera.

The Company intends to grant 250,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.11 CAD for five years and 150,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Mr. Hess subject to vesting in accordance with its equity incentive plan. The grant of the options, RSU's and the appointment of Mr. Hess are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Toogood Gold Corp.

Toogood Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-grade gold systems in tier-one mining jurisdictions. The Company has two core areas of focus: the Table Mountain Project in Nevada, a large, undrilled low-sulphidation epithermal system with extensive surface alteration and multiple mineralized vein exposures; and the 100%-owned, district-scale Toogood Gold Project (164 km²) in Newfoundland, a highly prospective and underexplored gold district with multiple target areas and demonstrated gold prospectivity.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Colin Smith

Director & CEO

Toogood Gold Corp.

Additional information about Toogood Gold Corp. can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291395

Source: Toogood Gold Corp.