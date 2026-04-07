Battolyser Systems and VDL Hydrogen Systems have merged to form Alquion, while Ming Yang Smart Energy Group plans to invest more than $10 billion in hydrogen and renewable energy projects in Ethiopia.Battolyser Systems and VDL Hydrogen Systems have completed their merger to form Alquion, a new company focused on developing flexible alkaline electrolyzers for industrial applications. The company said its system can operate intermittently without additional degradation. It is targeting a 0.5 MW demonstration project final investment decision in the second quarter, followed by a 5 MW to 10 MW first-of-a-kind ...

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