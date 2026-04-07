New MoonPay-powered product enables players to seamlessly deposit in stablecoins and cryptocurrencies at iGaming and daily fantasy sports brands

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform, today announced the launch of Pay with Crypto, a new crypto payment method for iGaming operators and daily fantasy sports brands in the U.S. market. Powered by MoonPay, the leader in global crypto payments and stablecoin infrastructure, Pay with Crypto allows iGaming brands' customers to use their preferred stablecoin or cryptocurrency to effortlessly fund their player accounts, where permitted.

With a reported ~70.4m American adults owning cryptocurrency and with Paysafe's own research indicating that 83% of U.S. players have appetite for crypto payments, the company has responded to meet this demand with Pay with Crypto. Whether a player wants to fund their iGaming account using USD Coin (USDC), another stablecoin, or any major cryptocurrency, Paysafe's new payment option for operators' cashiers enables their crypto deposit to be rapidly converted to U.S. dollars to allow play.

After selecting Pay with Crypto and their preferred stablecoin or cryptocurrency, players simply connect their crypto or custodial wallet to fund the deposit, with the MoonPay Commerce Checkouts technology also supporting transactions via QR code using users' phones. Once transactions have been verified, Pay with Crypto instantly converts crypto deposits into U.S. dollars to fund the player account.

The flexibility embedded in the Pay with Crypto solution also extends to operators, which can choose to settle payments almost instantly in stablecoins in their business's crypto wallet, or settle in U.S. dollars or any major fiat currency through MoonPay's Virtual Accounts powered by Iron.

Operators can upgrade their cashiers with Pay with Crypto through a single, streamlined integration of the Paysafe Gateway, which has been developed specifically for iGaming and leverages the company's 30 years' global experience. With the Gateway already boasting frictionless card payments, the Skrill digital wallet, the PaysafeCash eCash solution, a Pay by Bank product, and 30+ local payment methods, the addition of Pay with Crypto sees Paysafe continue to diversify its offering to meet evolving transactional preferences.

Zak Cutler, President of Global Gaming at Paysafe, said: "Galvanized by the growing popularity of stablecoins, cryptocurrency is evolving in the U.S. from an investment asset into a unit of value for payments, and we're seeing this shift gather pace in the country's iGaming market. Against this backdrop, we're delighted to unveil Pay with Crypto, a forward-thinking solution that strongly positions U.S. operators for their customers' changing transactional preferences the future of how they pay when they play."

Ivan Soto-Wright, Founder and CEO of MoonPay, commented: "Crypto rails are making payments faster and more efficient, and our job is to close the gap between this technology and real-world utility. People shouldn't have to convert their digital assets just to make a purchase they want to use what they already have. Paysafe brings that experience to more people through trusted, regulated platforms."

Disclaimer

Neither Paysafe nor any of its affiliates endorse or promote any form of wagering or gambling. Please note that all forms of gambling and betting (online and otherwise) carry with them inherent financial risk and risk of financial loss. Any gambling or betting activities should be exercised responsibly and with moderation in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform powering the experience economy, with a strong focus on the iGaming, video gaming, e-commerce, online trading, retail, travel and hospitality sectors. With 30 years of expertise in payment technology, Paysafe helps businesses and consumers lift every experience through seamless, secure payment solutions, including card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, eCash solutions like PaysafeCard, and a suite of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and annualized transactional volume of $167 billion in 2025, Paysafe connects people and businesses worldwide through innovative digital payment experiences. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

MoonPay powers ramps, trading, commerce, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States, as well as MiCA authorization in the EU.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

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Contacts:

The Paysafe Press Office via PR@Paysafe.com