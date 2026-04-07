enVista Envy is the first diffractive premium IOL from Bausch Lomb available in Europe

Offers a continuous range of vision with excellent dysphotopsia tolerance

EyeGility delivery system contributes to smooth, efficient lens delivery

Bausch Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced European commercial availability of the preloaded enVista Envy full range of vision intraocular lens (IOL), which offers excellent dysphotopsia tolerance on the widely used enVista IOL platform.

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"Bausch Lomb now offers two full range of vision premium IOLs enVista Envy and LuxLife to meet the evolving needs of surgeons and patients in Europe," said Luc Bonnefoy, president, Surgical, Bausch Lomb. "Envy has performed exceptionally well in the U.S. and Canada, and we anticipate similar results with this launch."

A multicenter, randomized and controlled clinical trial evaluating 332 subjects demonstrated excellent long-term outcomes with the enVista Envy IOL in the U.S.1 On average, 86.1 of patients reported little to no bothersomeness for dysphotopsia (glare, halo, starbursts), showing an impressive tolerance profile overall.1 In a Canadian clinical study evaluating 110 subjects, 95.4% of patients reported little to no difficulty viewing close objects, and 93 were completely to moderately satisfied with their vision post-surgery.2

enVista Envy delivers outstanding performance in all lighting conditions thanks to ActivSync Optic intelligent energy distribution, which optimizes vision in many lighting conditions. The Envy lens also enables surgeons to treat a wider range of astigmatic patients with more accuracy and precision with 0.50 D steps (or less) throughout the cylinder range and starting at an ultra-low correction with 0.90 D at IOL plane.

The EyeGility delivery system, designed specifically for preloaded enVista IOLs including Envy, offers balanced push force for smooth delivery, injection through a 2 mm incision, convenient one-handed operation and an enlarged shuttle tab that enhances comfort for users compressing the IOL during ophthalmic viscosurgical device (OVD) application. EyeGility also features an enlarged viscoport that facilitates more accessible OVD application during preparation and up to 20 minutes of standby time from prep to lens delivery.3 enVista Envy is the first Bausch Lomb IOL to use EyeGility.

"The enVista Envy performs extremely well in our experience and does so with minimal photic issues, if any," said Sheraz Daya, MD, Medical Director, Centre for Sight, London, UK. "The combination of the EyeGility delivery system with the lens will make the whole process quick and easy for surgeons."

About Bausch Lomb

Our mission is simple we help people see better to live better, all over the world. For nearly two centuries we've evolved with the changing needs of patients and customers, and our commitment to innovation and improving the standard of care in eye health has never been stronger. From contact lenses to prescription products, over-the-counter options, surgical devices and more, we're turning bold ideas into better outcomes through passion, perseverance and purpose. Learn more at www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "seeks," "expects," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "potential," "pending" or "proposed" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Lomb's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

References

Data on file. enVista Envy U.S. Clinical Study. Data on file. enVista Envy Canadian Clinical Study. Data on file.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Caryn Marshall

caryn.marshall@bausch.com

(908) 493-1381