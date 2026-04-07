EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Completes Strategic Acquisition



07.04.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TULSA, OK - April 7, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. ("Ladybug" or the "Company") (OTC ID: LBRG) today announced the successful closing of its strategic acquisition of the operations of Visionary AI Systems Group Limited Co., Guangzhou JingDiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (JingDiao). This transaction positions Ladybug as a critical technology partner within the rapidly expanding electric vehicle ("EV") ecosystem. JingDiao, is a high-tech manufacturer specializing in precision production lines and smart industrial equipment. This company serves as a Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier to globally recognized automotive brands, and maintains strong partnerships with global system integration leaders such as Mino. Digital Transformation in Smart Manufacturing JingDiao, differentiates itself through full-process manufacturing capabilities, including integrated design, high-precision CNC machining, ultra-large-scale laser cutting, and environmentally certified automated painting systems. In addition to its hardware expertise, the acquisition includes proprietary digital infrastructure, most notably a self-developed Manufacturing Execution System ("MES"). This AI-enhanced platform is designed to improve labor efficiency, optimize supply chain coordination, and address scalability challenges associated with non-standard industrial production. Strategic Highlights EV Supply Chain Core: Deep integration with leading EV manufacturers, supporting production line retrofitting and high-precision fixture manufacturing. Industrial AI Scalability: Demonstrated cross-industry adaptability, including deployment of AI-driven machine vision systems in high-end packaging applications. ESG Compliance: Environmentally certified automated painting systems that create a high barrier to entry while aligning with evolving global ESG standards. Management Commentary "Integrating JingDiao assets into Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. marks a pivotal transformation for our shareholders," said Mr. Shicai Li, CEO of Guangzhou JingDiao. "By combining our lean manufacturing expertise with AI-driven digital management, we are well-positioned to meet the speed, precision, and scalability requirements of the global EV transition." About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Ladybug Resource Group Inc. operates as a diversified ecosystem of growth-oriented companies built on strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Our strategy focuses on acquiring high-potential companies across select sectors, capitalizing on rising business and consumer demand. Through an aggressive acquisition plan targeting revenue-generating companies, we aim to strengthen our financial position, expand our market presence, and enhance EBITDA margins - underscoring our commitment to delivering sustainable financial performance and long-term shareholder value. Ladybug's dedicated acquisitions and development team actively builds strong relationships with the business development and M&A divisions of larger corporations. These efforts not only expand our growth opportunities but also reinforce our mission to deliver consistent financial results and maximize returns for our shareholders. Stay connected: Website: Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

OTC Markets: LBRG Stock Quote

X (formerly Twitter)

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram Media & Investor Relations Contact Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

info@ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137 Safe Harbor Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group





07.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News