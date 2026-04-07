Konsolidator A/S: Konsolidator reports strong Q1 2026 with record new sales of DKK 1.4m

Company Announcement no. 2/2026 (April 07, 2026 at 13:05:00 CEST)

Konsolidator delivered the strongest first-quarter performance in the company's history in Q1 2026. During the quarter, Konsolidator signed 18 new customers, resulting in a Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR) from new sales of DKK 1.4m. The result exceeded the previous quarterly peak in Q1 2021 and was driven by solid performance across both Konsolidator in Denmark and Iberia, as well as from partners.

Claus Grove Finderup, CEO at Konsolidator, comments: "2026 has started very well, with a record-breaking first quarter, where we reached DKK 1.4m in new sales, demonstrating solid performance across all our key markets. Historically, Q1 is a tough quarter for sales, as many finance departments are busy with year-end. This result provides a strong foundation for the remainder of the year."

No changes have been made to Konsolidator's previously communicated plans, expectations, or financial outlook.

Q1 2026 Trading update

As per our financial calendar, a trading update will be announced on April 29, 2026. Konsolidator's CEO, Claus Finderup Grove, will host a trading update webinar on April 29, 2026, at 12.30 (CEST).

Registration for the webinar is available here.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Us

Konsolidator A/S is a cloud-based financial consolidation and reporting software provider dedicated to making group CFOs better with fast, reliable, and compliant financial data. Founded by a former CFO and an auditor, the solution eliminates manual processes and supports strategic decision-making. Built to scale with growing organizations, Konsolidator integrates seamlessly into the group's financial ecosystem. Through the Konsolidator Suite, the company offers a financial data warehouse and FP&A capabilities besides their consolidation solution, and partners with other best-in-class tools to support a holistic finance function. Konsolidator was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL