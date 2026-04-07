Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) (the "Company" or "Uniserve"), a Digital Infrastructure Platform enabling mission-critical connectivity, cloud, managed IT, and AI agent driven services for Canadian businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gautam Lohia, current Chairman of the Board, as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

This appointment represents a strategic inflection point for Uniserve, aligning the Company with founder-led, operator-driven leadership as it accelerates its transformation into a scaled, high-margin digital infrastructure and managed services platform.

Mr. Lohia is a founder, entrepreneur, and transformation leader with a proven track record of building and scaling technology businesses. He founded Apply Digital and, as CEO, grew the company from its origins in Vancouver into a global digital transformation firm with operations across the world, employing more than 700 people. Part of that journey included a sale to a private equity in 2021. This growth was achieved through a combination of strong organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Under his leadership, Apply Digital became a trusted partner to leading enterprises, helping them modernize their technology platforms and navigate large-scale digital transformation. He is also recognized for building high-performing teams and operating cultures centered on ownership, accountability, and continuous learning.

As Chairman, Mr. Lohia has already helped refine Uniserve's strategic direction, including a stronger focus on scalable infrastructure services and long-term value creation. As CEO, he will accelerate these efforts with an emphasis on:

Expanding Uniserve's data centres and network footprint

Enhancing cloud and managed service capabilities

Investing in talent and operational excellence

Pursuing strategic partnerships and growth opportunities

The Company also intends to take a disciplined approach to growth, including evaluating opportunities to expand its capabilities and geographic reach through selective acquisitions, while maintaining a strong focus on integration and long-term value creation.

Uniserve is executing a clear strategy to become Canada's leading sovereign SMB Digital Infrastructure Partner. The appointment of Mr. Lohia as Chief Executive Officer aligns the Company's leadership with this mandate and strengthens its ability to scale a national platform and expand into higher-value enterprise and mid-market segments. Under Mr. Lohia's leadership, the Company will focus on growing its managed service, cloud and cybersecurity offerings, pursuing strategic acquisitions, advancing its data and infrastructure initiatives, and integrating AI-driven capabilities into its service offerings.

"Uniserve sits at the intersection of several powerful trends-AI adoption, cloud growth, and increasing demand for Canadian-owned infrastructure," said Mr. Lohia. "This is a moment of transformation for our industry. Our ambition is to build a modern, scalable infrastructure platform that can support the next generation of Canadian businesses."

"Our focus will be on disciplined execution, scaling our platform, and building a culture centered on innovation, accountability, and measurable outcomes, with the objective of delivering sustained, long-term value for shareholders."

The Company would also like to recognize the exemplary leadership of Kwin Grauer, who has served as Chief Executive Officer during the last 17 months, a period of significant strategic and operational progress for Uniserve. Under Mr. Grauer's leadership, the Company advanced its digital infrastructure strategy, strengthened its platform, and continued to build momentum across its core business lines. Mr. Grauer will continue to play an instrumental role in Uniserve's growth as an Executive Director, supporting the Company's ongoing execution and long-term strategic objectives.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a Digital Infrastructure Platform that owns and operates the backbone enabling data, applications, AI, and digital services to function reliably, securely, and at scale. The Company provides connectivity, cloud, managed IT services, and data centre solutions to businesses across Canada.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, growth plans, execution strategy, and potential valuation positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, execution risks, integration of acquisitions, regulatory factors, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291223

Source: Uniserve Communications Corporation