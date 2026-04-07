6K Additive Breaks Ground on Major Facility Expansion in Burgettstown, Powered by DPA Title III Grant and Recent IPO Capital

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K Additive, Inc. (ASX: 6KA) a leader in the domestic production of high-performance metal powders, reached a major milestone on March 30th with the official groundbreaking of its 45-acre global headquarters and manufacturing campus expansion. The project is fueled by a $23.4 million Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III grant and the successful completion of the company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: 6KA) last December, which raised A$48 million (US$31.4 million).

This milestone is of strategic importance and marks a transformative leap for 6K Additive, enabling a five-fold increase in production capacity, scaling from 200 metric tons to a targeted 1,000 metric tons annually. The project also introduces new commercial capabilities, including tripling the footprint of its existing powder production building for nickel, titanium and stainless-steel metals, adding dedicated facilities for refractory metals and ingot melting, solidifying a 100% domestic supply chain for materials critical to U.S. national security.

"The combination of federal support through the DPA Title III grant and the capital from our successful IPO allows us to fast-track our vision of a secure, sustainable, and domestic supply of critical metals," said Frank Roberts, CEO of 6K Additive. "We aren't just adding floor space and buildings; we're constructing a world-class industrial campus to anchor a secure supply chain across the defense, aerospace, and energy industries."

Securing the Domestic Supply Chain

The expansion directly addresses the critical need for high-performance materials in extreme environments. By leveraging its proprietary metal powder and alloy compacts production capabilities, 6K Additive will produce spherical powders and alloy additions essential for:

Hypersonics & Defense: High-temperature materials like tungsten, rhenium, and C-103 for missile systems and flight surfaces.

High-temperature materials like tungsten, rhenium, and C-103 for missile systems and flight surfaces. Nuclear & Energy: Specialized alloys for advanced reactors and fusion energy.

Specialized alloys for advanced reactors and fusion energy. Aerospace: High-strength nickel and titanium components for next-generation propulsion.

Strategic Funding and Regional Impact

The DPA Title III grant, awarded through the Department of Defense's Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP) office, covers 50% of the expansion costs. When paired with the IPO proceeds, 6K Additive is fully capitalized to complete the renovation, acquire advanced equipment, and hire over 17 new skilled employees in engineering and technical operations and support the local economic base with 37 constructions jobs.

The project involves the construction of four new buildings, including an alloy warehouse, a dedicated melt building for ingot production, and a pre and post processing production facility funded through the grant and IPO funds with a dedicated state-of-the-art refractory facility being constructed in 2027. Initial production at the expanded Burgettstown site is expected by the end of 2026.

This press release has been approved by the 6K Additive Board of Directors

About 6K Additive

6K Additive, Inc. (ASX:6KA) is a US-based manufacturer and trusted supplier of premium metal powders for additive manufacturing and alloy additions for the aluminum melt industry, all made from sustainable sources. Headquartered in Burgettstown, PA, the Company's manufacturing process produces the highest quality metal powders that are truly spherical, void of porosity and satellites with better unit economics than competing technologies. 6K Additive utilizes proprietary UniMelt microwave plasma system to produce the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of metal powder including a variety of Nickel, Titanium, Copper, and refractory powders that include, Tungsten, Rhenium, Niobium/C-103 and Tantalum. 6K Additive leverages feedstock such as certified turnings, millings, used additive powder, support material and failed builds that provide customers sustainable, domestically sourced metal powder. Visit us at www.6kAdditive.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding 6K Additive's intentions, objectives, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events, including 6K Additive's expectations with respect to the financial and operating position or performance of its business, its capital position and future growth. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and contingencies that are subject to change without notice and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of 6K Additive, its directors and management and which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this announcement, including but not limited to, the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Replacement Prospectus dated 11 November 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily a guide to future performance. No representation or warranty is made by any person as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward-looking statements, and to the maximum extent permitted by law, responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements is disclaimed, and except as required by law or regulation (including ASX Listing Rules), 6K Additive undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. 6K Additive also notes that past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Restriction on purchases of CDIs by US persons

6K Additive is incorporated in the US State of Delaware and its CDIs have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States. Trading of the CDIs on the ASX is not subject to the registration requirements of the US Securities Act in reliance on Regulation S under the US Securities Act and a related 'no action' letter issued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to the ASX in 2000. As a result, the CDIs are "restricted securities" (as defined in Rule 144 under the US Securities Act) and may not be sold or otherwise transferred except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. For instance, US persons may purchase CDIs if they are "qualified institutional buyers" ("QIBs", as defined in and in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the US Securities Act). To enforce the transfer restrictions, the CDIs bear a FOR Financial Product designation on the ASX. This designation restricts any CDIs from being sold on ASX to US persons excluding QIBs. In addition, hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be conducted in compliance with the US Securities Act.

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