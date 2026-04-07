A new sodium-ion cell for ESS may further improve competitiveness in large-scale systems against the weight of the lithium-ion battery sector.From ESS News Chinese battery manufacturer Cornex New Energy has announced a range of sodium-ion battery cells, including new prismatic cells for stationary energy storage. For the energy storage sector, Cornex announced that its product lineup now includes 165 Ah and 58 Ah models. The 165 Ah sodium-ion cell was highlighted for featuring a sodium iron pyrophosphate material in the cathode, with polyanion-type NFPP hard carbon used as the anode. The cell, ...

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