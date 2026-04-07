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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 13:36 Uhr
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TriNetX Enhances its Ability to Federate Genomics Data Across its Global Network of Providers through the Acquisition of Key Assets of Zetta Genomics

Zetta's flagship platform, XetaBase, is a multiomic capture and analytics platform designed for population-scale genomic analysis. XetaBase is currently in use by leading healthcare provider organizations, life sciences companies, and research institutes.

TriNetX and Zetta have worked closely together since 2024 as part of TriNetX's genomics data program. During this collaboration, the companies completed substantial technical feasibility work demonstrating secure, federated querying across genomic and phenotypic data to deliver high-integrity, analytically robust insights. This work establishes a strong foundation for further expansion.

"Through our partnership activities, led by our Chief Operating Officer Steve Kundrot and team, we have developed deep familiarity with Zetta's leadership, technological prowess, and fit-for-purpose approach and have been consistently impressed with Zetta's trusted healthcare provider relationships and robust analytics platform," said Jeff Margolis, Executive Chairman of TriNetX. "Welcoming Zetta's XetaBase platform into the TriNetX ecosystem represents an important milestone for our organization."

Mr. Margolis continued, "This acquisition reflects our commitment to advancing multiomic-enabled research and supporting healthcare providers with a practical, localized approach to scaling their data infrastructures."

Jeffrey Brown, PhD, TriNetX Chief Scientific Officer added, "Our purpose of driving better human health through data is clearly enhanced by adding the XetaBase technology, as we strongly believe the integration of different data types is essential to clinical and scientific progress."

"I am proud of what the Zetta team has built and excited to see XetaBase become part of the TriNetX array of data, software, and intelligence capabilities," said Ignacio Medina Castello, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Zetta Genomics. "From the beginning, our collaboration with TriNetX demonstrated that genomic and clinical data can be securely connected in a federated way at scale. Fully joining forces with TriNetX allows that work to move forward faster and to reach a broader global community of healthcare and research partners."

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is The Global Truth Engine for Better Human Health, helping organizations understand what's really happening in patient care. We connect health systems, researchers, and companies around the globe to real-world patient data so they can make better-informed decisions-based on reality, not assumptions.

Data is sourced directly from 11,000+ healthcare provider sites across more than 20 countries and kept within those institutions to protect accuracy, privacy, and trust. TriNetX combines this data with scientific expertise and technology to help customers ask better questions, interpret results, and move forward with confidence.

Learn more at trinetx.com or follow TriNetX on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
TriNetX
Karen Tunks
Email: Karen.Tunks@TriNetX.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542641/TriNetX_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinetx-enhances-its-ability-to-federate-genomics-data-across-its-global-network-of-providers-through-the-acquisition-of-key-assets-of-zetta-genomics-302735156.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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