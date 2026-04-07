Revival Gold Inc.: Revival Gold Drills 2.8 g/t gold over 74 meters Including 8.0 g/t over 12 meters at the Mercur Gold Project in Utah

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV:RVG)(OTCQX:RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide final results from the 2025 drilling program at the Company's Mercur Gold Project ("Mercur" or the "Project") located in Utah.

Highlights

Highlight intercepts at South Mercur include: 2.8 g/T gold over 74 meters width at 91 meters downhole in RMC25-031; including 8.0 g/T gold over 12 meters width at 130 meters downhole; 1.1 g/T gold over 84 meters width at 14 meters downhole in RMC25-032; and 1.0 g/T gold over 82 meters width at 13 meters downhole in RMC25-033.

High grade intercept in RMC25-031 is one of three known ore shoots at South Mercur that are prospective for future exploration at depth.

Encountered mineralized waste rock from historical in pit backfill not in the current resources: 0.5 g/T gold over 38 meters width starting at surface in RM25-171; and 0.4 g/T gold over 17 meters width starting at surface in RM25-172.

Revival Gold continues to encounter high grades at South Mercur which further highlights the exploration potential of Mercur.

"Carlin style gold systems, like Revival Gold's Mercur, are known to generate high-grade ore shoots that have driven huge amounts of value for the major gold producers in Nevada. As demonstrated with today's 8 g/T gold over 12 meters intercept, Revival Gold is seeing intact high grades zones at South Mercur. The shoots not only benefit our current heap leach project but provide an exciting exploration opportunity on Mercur's large 7,200-hectare property", said Hugh Agro, President & CEO.

Mr. Agro continued, "These are the final results from 2025. The Company plans to resume drilling at Mercur later this month and the drills continue to turn at Beartrack-Arnett in Idaho targeting high-grade underground material at Joss. 2026 should be a big year for Revival Gold".

Mercur Drilling Details

The 2025 drilling program at Mercur finished in December with 115 RC and core holes completed. With the final 11 drill holes herein, all results have now been released. Figure 1 describes the drill hole locations and intercepts. Table 1 presents the full results.

Carlin-style gold deposits are known for hosting high-grade shoots where ore-controlling structures intersect favorable stratigraphic horizons. Historical underground mining at Mercur exploited such shoots in the late 1800's and early 1900's. Although most of Revival Gold's 2025 drilling program targeted low grade disseminated mineralization around historical pits, the Company's results from South Mercur underscore the strength of the Mercur gold system and the potential to discover additional high-grade shoots on the project.

The 2025 core holes were primarily drilled for metallurgical sampling, but some were extended below the 2025 PEA design pits to test the interpreted structural controls of the system. The 8.04 g/T intercept in RMC25-031 is located just below the design pit and confirms the location of one of these key structures which is an example of the high-grade exploration potential at depth that exists within the 7,200-hectare Mercur project.

Data collected from drilling in 2025 and 2026 will support the Company's planned Pre-Feasibility Study targeted for release in Q1 2027, a major milestone on the path to restarting gold production at Mercur. Revival Gold is currently mobilizing to re-start exploration and engineering drilling at Mercur later this month with a planned program totalling 16,000 meters.

Figure 1: Mercur Drill Plan Map April 7th, 2026

Table 1: Detailed Drill Results April 7th, 2026

Hole Number Area Note Azi-muth (deg.) Dip (deg.) From (m) To (m) Drilled Width (m)1 Fire Assay Gold Grade (g/t)2 AuCN/AuFA Ratio (%)3 RM25-1324 Rover 140 60 19.8 24.4 4.6 0.88 96 45.7 67.1 21.3 0.40 72 74.7 97.5 22.9 0.37 89 102.1 106.7 4.6 0.25 88 115.8 121.9 6.1 0.33 84 RM25-146 Rover 100 65 7.6 10.7 3.0 0.49 78 13.7 18.3 4.6 0.22 41 22.9 61.0 38.1 0.54 82 RM25-153 Marion Hill 145 60 4.6 38.1 33.5 0.45 95 RM25-1615 Marion Hill 175 55 62.5 79.2 16.8 0.43 72 RM25-171 Mercur Hill Dump 200 65 0.0 38.1 38.1 0.49 46 59.4 67.1 7.6 0.49 78 91.4 94.5 3.0 0.63 7 RM25-172 Mercur Hill Dump 140 65 0.0 16.8 16.8 0.39 55 102.1 125.0 22.9 1.80 91 Including 117.3 121.9 4.6 6.05 92 RM25-1785 Rover 290 55 9.1 19.8 10.7 0.56 66 RM25-179 Mercur Hill Dump 290 85 0.0 32.0 32.0 0.77 11 56.4 91.4 35.1 1.13 78 Including 80.8 83.8 3.0 3.24 98 109.7 117.3 7.6 1.36 95 RMC25-031 South Mercur 135 80 90.9 165.2 74.3 2.75 37 Including 130.0 142.5 12.5 8.04 52 RMC25-0324 South Mercur 145 65 13.6 97.5 83.9 1.09 88 Including 13.6 47.7 34.1 1.99 88 RMC25-033 South Mercur 75 65 13.0 95.6 82.5 0.96 90 Including 19.0 48.9 29.9 1.75 92

1 True width for all holes is estimated to be 60-85% of drilled width. Estimated true widths are based on the average orientation of the grade domains utilized in the 2025 PEA. RMC25-031, RMC25-032, and RMC25-033 were drilled within interpreted structural feeder zones for mineralization and may have limited lateral extent along stratigraphy Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

2 Mineralized intercepts calculated based on a 0.17 g/t cutoff grade allowing up to 2 intervals of internal dilution.

3 AuCN/AuFA is the ratio of cyanide soluble gold assay to total gold in fire assay and provides an indication of potential heap leach recoverability for the material sampled.

4 No recovery and non-assayed intervals are assigned a 0 value for intercept calculation.

5 A standard in this hole fell outside of 3 standard deviations for Au-AA13 cyanide soluble assays. The AuFA/AuCN Ratio is preliminary and may change upon receipt of cyanide soluble re-assays.

QA/QC Program

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of the regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Sample results are analyzed immediately upon receipt, and all discrepancies are investigated. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Elko, Nevada and Twin Falls, Idaho. Gold analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, British Columbia, and multi-element geochemical analyses are completed at the ALS Minerals laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab.

Gold assays are determined on reverse circulation drill cuttings and quarter-sawn PQ core by fire assay and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) on a 30-gram nominal sample weight (Au-AA23). One quarter of the PQ core samples were submitted for assay, one quarter is kept for sample archive, and one half is preserved for future metallurgical column tests. For samples containing greater than 100 ppb Au as determined by Fire Assay, gold content is also determined by cyanide leach with an AAS finish on a nominal 30-gram sample weight (Au-AA13). Multi-element geochemical analyses are completed on composites samples from selected drill holes using the ME-MS 41 method.

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company, and Mr. Dan Pace, RM SME, a QP and Chief Geologist for the Company.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Trebilcock, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the Company's exploration potential, exploration, metallurgy, permitting and development activities, the goals and expected outcomes of the planned drilling and development program at Mercur, the prospectivity of any areas of Mercurand the expectation that the Company will commence a new drill program, and proceed with the potential completion of a pre-feasibility study and proceed to production at Mercur.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to finance the development of its mineral properties; uncertainty as to whether there will ever be production at the Company's mineral exploration and development properties; risks related to the Company's ability to commence production at the projects and generate material revenues or obtain adequate financing for its planned exploration and development activities; uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying resource and reserve estimates; mining and development risks, including risks related to infrastructure, accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes, bad weather, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in development, construction or production; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the uncertainties involving success of exploration, development and mining activities; permitting timelines; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; unexpected cost increases in estimated capital and operating costs; the need to obtain permits and government approvals; material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

SOURCE: Revival Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/revival-gold-drills-2.8-g%2ft-gold-over-74-meters-including-8.0-g%2ft-over-12-meters-1155427