Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - The latest episode of the DesignRush Podcast features Janell Scott, vice president of talent and delivery at Hugo Inc., explaining how onboarding processes impact employee performance, retention, and customer experience in high-growth organizations.





Disengagement starts early. Janell Scott and Kia Johnson discuss the signs and solutions on Episode 133 of the DesignRush Podcast.

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Janell Scott, vice president of talent and delivery at Hugo Inc., joins host Kia Johnson on episode No. 133 of the DesignRush Podcast.

In the conversation, Scott explains that onboarding plays a direct role in how employees perform and how customer experience is delivered.

"What we do for this new hire, what we do for this new team member, how we invest and pour into them will be a direct line to your customer excellence experience," Scott told DesignRush's Kia Johnson.

In this episode, she discusses:

Treating onboarding as a one-off task

Over-automating the employee experience

Failing to structure the first 30 days intentionally

The episode also explores how AI is being applied to onboarding, including simulation-based role play that allows new hires to practice real scenarios and receive real-time feedback.

She shares examples from her experience scaling teams and designing onboarding systems in high-growth environments.

Catch the episode on YouTube and Spotify.

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.

About Janell Scott

Janell Scott is the vice president of talent and delivery at Hugo Inc., where she leads talent strategy, onboarding systems, and operational delivery for high-performing teams at scale. She has more than 16 years of experience in business process outsourcing, with expertise in workforce development, training systems, and performance optimization.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush