Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Ophthalmologists across Canada are observing the impact of seasonal environmental exposures - including ultraviolet (UV) radiation, wildfire smoke, and airborne allergens - on patients' ocular health and visual comfort. As these factors intensify during the spring and summer months, the Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) is underscoring the importance of awareness and preventive care to reduce both immediate irritation and long-term eye damage.

"Environmental exposures are a significant, and often under-recognized, component of overall eye health," said Dr. Mona Dagher, President of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society. "Across the country, ophthalmologists are seeing the effects of cumulative UV exposure, fluctuating air quality, and seasonal allergens - ranging from temporary discomfort to more serious, vision-threatening conditions."

UV radiation remains one of the most well-established environmental risk factors for eye disease. Chronic exposure has been linked to cataract formation, photokeratitis, and other degenerative changes affecting the ocular surface and internal eye structures. COS advises Canadians to incorporate protective measures into their daily routines, including wearing sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays and wide-brimmed hats when outdoors.

Air quality has emerged as an increasingly urgent concern in many regions, particularly during wildfire season. Smoke exposure can disrupt the tear film and irritate the ocular surface, leading to redness, dryness, burning sensations, and heightened sensitivity. Individuals with pre-existing ocular surface disease may be especially vulnerable. Limiting outdoor activity during periods of poor air quality and using preservative-free lubricating drops may help alleviate symptoms.

Seasonal allergic conjunctivitis is another common contributor to eye discomfort during peak pollen periods. Itching, redness, tearing, and eyelid swelling can significantly affect quality of life. Avoiding eye rubbing, minimizing allergen exposure, and seeking appropriate medical guidance can help reduce inflammation and prevent secondary complications.

While many environmentally related eye symptoms are temporary, COS emphasizes that persistent redness, pain, light sensitivity, or changes in vision warrant prompt medical evaluation.

"Symptoms that do not resolve should not be dismissed as minor irritation," Dr. Dagher added. "Comprehensive eye examinations remain essential for early detection, timely intervention, and long-term preservation of vision."

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About Canadian Ophthalmological Society

The Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) is the national, recognized authority on eye and vision care in Canada. As eye physicians and surgeons, we are committed to assuring the provision of optimal medical and surgical eye care for all Canadians by promoting excellence in ophthalmology and by providing services to support our members in practice. Our membership includes over 900 ophthalmologists and 200 ophthalmology residents.

We work collaboratively with government, other national and international specialty societies, our academic communities (ACUPO), our provincial partners and affiliates and other eye care professionals and patient groups to advocate for health policy in Canada in the area of eye and vision health.

The COS is an accredited, award-winning provider of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) through the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC) and is an affiliate of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA). For more information, visit cos-sco.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290162

Source: Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS)