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WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 68V
Tradegate
07.04.26 | 14:30
52,43 Euro
+0,15 % +0,08
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,0152,7715:19
52,0152,7715:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 13:06 Uhr
60 Leser
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Baker Hughes Secures Strategic Gas Technology Order Supporting Argentina's Gas Infrastructure

  • Baker Hughes to supply three NovaLT16 gas turbines with three centrifugal compressors and related services for a pipeline project to support Argentina's LNG exports
  • These gas compression units mark the first use of Baker Hughes' NovaLT gas turbine technology in South America, reflecting growing demand for high-efficiency, lower-emissions turbomachinery

HOUSTON and LONDON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Tuesday it has secured a strategic order from San Matias Pipeline S.A. to supply three gas compression units for a major natural gas pipeline project in Argentina.

The order consists of three NovaLT16 gas turbines equipped with three centrifugal compressors, along with commissioning services, spare parts, special tools, and remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities. This equipment will be installed at a gas compressor station near Allen, Río Negro, to support the transportation of natural gas from the Vaca Muerta formation to the Gulf of San Matias through a dedicated pipeline, providing feed gas to Southern Energy's two floating LNG vessels.

"This award underscores our continued focus on supporting critical gas infrastructure that enables secure, reliable and lower-emission energy systems as we expand our presence in strategic growth markets across Latin America," said Baker Hughes Chief Growth & Experience Officer and interim Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology Maria Claudia Borras. "Natural gas plays a strategic role in strengthening energy security and enabling scalable pathways to global LNG markets, particularly in regions with significant resource potential such as Argentina."

The project also marks the first utilization of Baker Hughes' NovaLT gas turbine technology in South America, reflecting growing demand for high-efficiency, lower-emissions turbomachinery with competitive delivery timelines. The NovaLT16 platform was selected for its performance, efficiency, delivery advantages, and suitability for midstream gas compression applications supporting LNG value chains.

About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Chiara Toniato
+39 3463823419
Chiara.toniato@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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