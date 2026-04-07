Baker Hughes Secures Strategic Gas Technology Order Supporting Argentina's Gas Infrastructure

Baker Hughes to supply three NovaLT16 gas turbines with three centrifugal compressors and related services for a pipeline project to support Argentina's LNG exports

These gas compression units mark the first use of Baker Hughes' NovaLT gas turbine technology in South America, reflecting growing demand for high-efficiency, lower-emissions turbomachinery

HOUSTON and LONDON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Tuesday it has secured a strategic order from San Matias Pipeline S.A. to supply three gas compression units for a major natural gas pipeline project in Argentina.



The order consists of three NovaLT16 gas turbines equipped with three centrifugal compressors, along with commissioning services, spare parts, special tools, and remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities. This equipment will be installed at a gas compressor station near Allen, Río Negro, to support the transportation of natural gas from the Vaca Muerta formation to the Gulf of San Matias through a dedicated pipeline, providing feed gas to Southern Energy's two floating LNG vessels.

"This award underscores our continued focus on supporting critical gas infrastructure that enables secure, reliable and lower-emission energy systems as we expand our presence in strategic growth markets across Latin America," said Baker Hughes Chief Growth & Experience Officer and interim Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology Maria Claudia Borras. "Natural gas plays a strategic role in strengthening energy security and enabling scalable pathways to global LNG markets, particularly in regions with significant resource potential such as Argentina."

The project also marks the first utilization of Baker Hughes' NovaLT gas turbine technology in South America, reflecting growing demand for high-efficiency, lower-emissions turbomachinery with competitive delivery timelines. The NovaLT16 platform was selected for its performance, efficiency, delivery advantages, and suitability for midstream gas compression applications supporting LNG value chains.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Chiara Toniato

+39 3463823419

Chiara.toniato@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill

+1 346-297-2561

investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

