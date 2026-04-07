Billion Dollar Texas Real Estate Holding Announces AMASÉ- (ah-ma-Say)

Exclusive Luxury Rental Portfolio Launches Across Premier Global Destinations. Family Office Appoints Dallas-Based Icon Global to Lead International Marketing Campaign

DALLAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amasé is a privately owned collection of exclusive luxury escapes in extraordinary places. Each residence is situated within destinations defined by landscape, culture and a distinct way of life informed by season and setting.

Aspen. Vail. Telluride. Hamptons. Jackson Hole. Santa Fe. Steamboat. Park City. Whitefish. Kauai. Maui. Belize. Bahamas …and more.

Amasé Director of Guest Experience, Robi Bhattacharya stated:

"Many of our locations are accessed via private FBO. Short-term rentals range from $5,000 to $40,000 per night with other non-published, fully private location options available for guests seeking complete anonymity. From private chefs and expert guides to fully customized concierge services, AMASÉ delivers tailored experiences - whether for intimate escapes, multi-family gatherings, or corporate retreats accommodating more than forty guests."

The Amasé rollout will include high-profile activations in Dallas and Fort Worth, highlighted by its presence at the 2026 NCHA Celebrity Cutting, presented by Icon Global on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

This widely attended charitable event benefits UT Southwestern Medical Center and is co-chaired by Nicole Sheridan. It features professional cutting horse competitors paired with celebrity riders from husband, producer/director, Taylor Sheridan's hit productions, including Landman, The Madison,Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, Yellowstone, and more.

Simultaneously, AMASÉ will be showcased during the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Finals and FEI Dressage World Cup Finals, taking place April 8-12 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The launch will also feature the Amasé retreats alongside Icon Global's portfolio of premier ranches, polo properties, and equestrian estates. These will be presented within the exclusive Reliant Club, hosting international family offices, dignitaries, and high-net-worth clientele.

"The global communities within English and Western equestrian sport - including show jumping, dressage, cutting, and reining - along with international polo team owners and networks, represent a natural alignment with our target clientele." added Bhattacharya.

Icon Global represents extraordinary people, who own extraordinary properties in extraordinary places.

"Amasé, (ah-ma -Say), which simply means 'amazing', is exactly that." stated Icon Global's Bernard Uechtritz. "This collection represents an extraordinary portfolio of architecturally significant, private legacy estates located in globally recognized resort destinations, as well as select, discreet off-market locations for those seeking complete privacy. With our deep expertise in marketing one-of-a-kind assets, Icon Global is proud to represent AMASÉ on the global stage."

About Amase.

Amasé is a privately owned collection of luxury residences in extraordinary destinations. Each home is situated within places shaped by landscape, culture, and a way of life defined by season and setting. Amasestays.com

AMASÉ - all properties

AMASÉ + AN ICON GLOBAL ALLIANCE

AMASÉ + AN ICON GLOBAL ALLIANCE (60)

AMASÉ + AN ICON GLOBAL ALLIANCE (30)

About Icon Global

Icon Global designs and implements strategic, tactical, national and global marketing campaigns for Iconic real estate, and additionally provides specialty advisory and portfolio services for owners of unique assets across the USA, parts of Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Icon represents banking and governmental institutions, and high net worth individuals', as well as corporations and family offices globally, in the acquisition, management and disposition of property in all asset classes. Icon Global was founded by complex deal maker and International real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/billion-dollar-texas-real-estate-holding-announces-amase-ah-ma-say-302735642.html