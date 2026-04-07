Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - B2B web design and development agency GoingClear has released an updated version of its "22 Must-Haves for B2B Websites" eBook, introducing new guidance to help companies manage SEO performance during website migrations.

The revised edition includes recommendations for handling domain transitions and avoiding search visibility issues when migrations are split across multiple domains.

GoingClear Issues Guidance on SEO Risks in Staggered Migrations

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GoingClear has guided 100+ B2B migrations, giving the agency a deep understanding of the technical and strategic challenges brands face.





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According to Paul J. Scott, Founder and Chief B2B Website Strategist at GoingClear, the update was driven by recurring challenges observed in B2B migrations.

"When content is split across domains, search systems may interpret them as separate entities rather than a unified website. That leads to fragmented authority, inconsistent indexing, and ranking instability. We updated the eBook to give teams a clearer structure for managing these transitions without disrupting performance."

GoingClear's guidance highlights best practices for companies managing rebrands, acquisitions, or platform upgrades, where maintaining organic visibility is critical for lead generation.

Key recommendations include:

Mapping all URLs with one-to-one redirects

with one-to-one redirects Updating internal links to point directly to new URLs

to point directly to new URLs Verifying both domains in Google Search Console

in Google Search Console Submitting updated sitemaps for indexing

for indexing Benchmarking performance before migration

before migration Monitoring rankings and traffic after launch

To support these recommendations, GoingClear references its proprietary framework outlined in the "22 Must-Haves for B2B Websites" eBook, which provides structured guidance for planning and executing migrations while safeguarding search visibility.

The guidance is part of GoingClear's broader efforts to help B2B organizations preserve digital performance during high-stakes website transitions.

For additional steps to safeguard SEO during high-stakes site transitions, B2B teams can access GoingClear's structured migration resources.

About GoingClear

Founded in 2001, GoingClear is a B2B digital agency specializing in website strategy, design, development, and post-launch support. The agency works with companies to improve digital performance through structured, search-focused web experiences.

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Source: DesignRush