Victory Marine Holdings Corp.: Victory Marine Holdings Corp Launches GUTSI,?a Multi-Category Functional Beverage Platform Built on Patented Mineral Formulations

First-of-its-kind platform spans soda, water, and supplements, combining patented mineral science and formulations, clean ingredients, and scalable distribution

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Victory Marine Holdings Corp (OTCID:VMHG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. ("DGBH"), today announced the official launch of GUTSI, a functional beverage and wellness platform built on patented and patent pending fulvic and humic mineral formulations.

The launch follows the Company's recent acquisition of DGBH and represents a major step in building a scalable, multi-category platform targeting the global functional beverage market, estimated to exceed $190 billion globally.

A New Approach to Functional Beverages

GUTSI enters the market with a differentiated approach centered on mineral-based functionality combined with clean, organic ingredient profiles, designed to support hydration, nutrient absorption, and overall internal balance.

Many existing brands rely on similar ingredients and positioning-caffeine, artificial sweeteners, or isolated functional claims. The Company believes there is an opportunity to introduce a more advanced formulation built around patented mineral functionality and organic ingredients designed to deliver real performance benefits.

At the core of GUTSI is a proprietary blend of fulvic and humic minerals-naturally derived compounds supported by issued and pending patents-creating a meaningful barrier to entry in a highly competitive category.

Multi-Category Platform Strategy

GUTSI is designed as a platform from launch, creating multiple entry points across beverage and wellness channels. The initial product line spans four core categories, with additional functional supplements currently in development:

1. Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops (Supplements)

2. Prebiotic Mineral Soda

3. Fulvic Mineral Hydration (Still Water)

4. Sparkling Fulvic Mineral Water

Clean Label & Ingredient Transparency

GUTSI products are formulated with a focus on clean, functional ingredients:

All Drops and Water Products:

Zero Sugar • Zero Calories • No Artificial Additives

Prebiotic Mineral Soda:

Made with organic, all-natural ingredients

4-5g of natural sugar per can from organic fruit juice concentrate

Zero added or processed sugars

All products are positioned as "Made with Organic Ingredients," aligning with increasing consumer demand for transparency and better-for-you formulations.

Initial Product Launch

The GUTSI Prebiotic Mineral Soda line launches with six core flavors, with additional flavors expected ahead of the summer season. Products are packaged in scalable case formats designed for both direct-to-consumer and national retail distribution.

Solving the Taste Barrier

Mineral-based beverages have historically faced challenges with taste and drinkability. GUTSI has addressed this through advanced formulation, delivering its mineral functionality in formats that are clean, approachable, and familiar, removing a key barrier to mainstream adoption.

Built for Scale: Distribution-Led Growth

This multi-category approach, combined with a distribution-led platform, is central to the Company's strategy. Victory Marine Holdings is focused on building infrastructure that supports multiple products, accelerated rollout, and long-term brand expansion.

The Company is actively expanding distribution, with initial emphasis on California and Arizona, where it has established company-owned distribution operations, and plans for near-term national expansion through regional DSD partners and national retailers.

Leadership Commentary

"We see a real gap in the market," said Robert J. Groux, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Marine Holdings Corp. "A lot of brands are competing on similar ingredients and positioning. What we're building is fundamentally different-a patented mineral foundation, a multi-category platform, and a distribution-first strategy designed to scale as the category continues to grow."

Groux brings more than 38 years of experience in beverage distribution and consumer products, supporting the Company's ability to execute across retail and growth channels.

Market Introduction

GUTSI was recently introduced at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California, where it generated strong early interest from national distributors and retail partners.



The functional beverage category continues to grow as consumers seek alternatives to traditional soda and more effective hydration solutions. With patented formulations, an exclusive supply agreement, a multi-category product strategy, and a distribution-led platform, the Company believes GUTSI is positioned to compete in the next phase of category growth.

Retailers and distributors interested in carrying GUTSI can contact Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings directly. Products are also available for pre-order online at www.getgutsi.co.

About Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. is a functional beverage company focused on patented fulvic and humic mineral formulations. The Company is building a scalable platform of beverage and wellness products supported by a distribution-led growth strategy which includes company owned distribution operations in California and Arizona. For more information, visit https://dgbh.us.

About Victory Marine Holdings Corp (OTC:VMHG)

Victory Marine Holdings Corp is a publicly traded company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses in high-growth sectors. Following its acquisition of Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, the Company is expanding into the functional beverage category through its GUTSI brand.

Safe Harbor Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to secure financing, execute on growth and infrastructure plans, market and economic conditions, competitive factors, regulatory requirements, and the ability to implement strategic initiatives.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Victory Marine Holdings and Dunn & Groux undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor/Media Contact

Robert J. Groux

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Marine Holding, Inc.

Email: bgroux@grouxdistribution.com

SOURCE: Victory Marine Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/victory-marine-holdings-corp-otc-vmhg-launches-gutsitm-%e2%80%a8a-multi-category-functional-bev-1155438