Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - First Atlas Resources Corp. (CSE: HHE) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB0) ("First Atlas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website, now live at www.firstatlasresources.com.

The new website has been developed to provide shareholders and prospective investors with a streamlined and comprehensive overview of the Company's strategy, projects, and ongoing initiatives. The platform features improved navigation, updated corporate materials, and enhanced project-level detail, with a particular focus on First Atlas' Nova Scotia Project. The website, investor presentation and marketing content is built and managed by First Focus.

Richard Penn, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The launch of our new website marks an important step forward in how we communicate our story to the market. We've built a platform that better reflects the quality of our assets and the direction of the Company, particularly as we advance our Nova Scotia Project. This project represents a compelling opportunity in a proven jurisdiction, and we look forward to keeping shareholders updated as we continue to unlock its potential."

The Nova Scotia Project represents a key asset for the Company, situated within a highly prospective and underexplored geological setting with demonstrated mineralization potential. The project benefits from strong regional infrastructure and a supportive jurisdiction, positioning it as an important component of First Atlas' broader growth strategy.

About Natural Hydrogen

Natural hydrogen is a naturally occurring, carbon-free energy resource generated within the Earth's crust. Unlike manufactured hydrogen, it requires no industrial processing and is increasingly being explored as a potential low-cost, low-emission energy source. Natural hydrogen - hydrogen occurring naturally in the Earth's crust independently of any industrial process - is an active and early-stage area of global scientific and commercial interest. No commercial production standard for natural hydrogen has been established.

About First Atlas Resources Corp.

First Atlas Resources Corp. (CSE: HHE) (formerly QMET) is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery of natural hydrogen resources in Nova Scotia. The Company is advancing a systematic exploration program across the Cobequid Chedabucto structural corridor using modern geological and geophysical targeting methodologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: proposed issuances of securities, exploration potential, geological characteristics, potential hydrogen discoveries, leveraging known geological conditions, replicating successful exploration models, expanding strategic collaborations, and anticipated exploration plans, milestones, timelines, and benefits arising from the collaboration agreement with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC). Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to: failure to obtain approvals from the CSE, potential delays; geological uncertainties and the speculative nature of mineral and hydrogen exploration; actual exploration results differing materially from expectations; inability to replicate prior exploration successes or geological conditions of other projects; availability of financing; volatility of commodity prices; competition and market conditions affecting hydrogen and mineral exploration; operational and technological risks; unforeseen environmental and permitting challenges; legal and contractual uncertainties; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and the risk that anticipated benefits of the collaboration with QIMC will not be realized. Although the Company believes these statements and expectations reflected therein are based upon reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291425

Source: First Atlas Resources Corp.