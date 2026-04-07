Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Bayhorse Silver Inc, (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") reports that it has extracted an approved 25 ton "run of mine" metallurgical bulk sample of the Bayhorse Silver Mine's critical and strategic silver, antimony, copper and zinc mineralization from two of the established "ready for mining" working faces located 100 m ( 330 ft) apart at the western extent of the underground workings (figure 1).

Figure 1. Underground sampling locations (X)

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The 25 ton representative run of mine metallurgical sample analysis is being conducted under NI-43-101 standards to provide additional data for further resource definition and to form part of the geochemical analysis required for the Bayhorse Silver Mine Operating Permit application.

The metallurgical analysis may also confirm through the milling and flotation process, mill recoveries, tailings minerals percentages, and necessary waste water remediation to allow proper disposal of the waste water from the milling process.

One sample was taken from the Big Dog Zone working face that was prior panel sampled across and down the face returning combined silver assays of 1,642 g/t (54.8 oz/t) as reported in the Company's news releases, BHS2022-05 and BHS2022-08.

Figure 2. Big Dog working face

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A second sample was taken from the western extent of the Goldilocks Zone where a diamond drill hole conducted in 2022 (BHS2022-12) intersected 2.75 meters (9 ft) of strong silver mineralization, of which 0.92 meters (3 ft) graded 1,771.58 g/t Ag (51.75 oz/t), 0.92 meters graded 104.869g/t (3.05 oz/t) and 0.92 meters graded 1,546.46 g/t (45.2 oz/t) for a weighted average grade over the intersection of 1,140.68 g/t (33.34 oz/t).

At the top of a raise into the Goldilocks Zone, Silver King Mines (1984) reported mining high grade rounds grading up to 3,110 g/t Ag (100oz/Ag) per ton, and in the middle of the raise the Company drill intersected 3.65 meters (12 t) of 844 g/t (24.67 oz/t) silver of which the highest grade interval was 2,180g/t (63.65 oz/t) over 0.6 m (2 ft), as reported in the Company's news release, BHS2021-19.

The strike length from the Big Dog Zone to the Goldilocks Zone is +/- 122 m (400 ft), has a known vertical extent of 30 m (98 ft) and an estimated width of 60 m (200 ft). As reported in the Company's news release BHS2026-07, analysis from the recent IP surveys indicate the vertical extent of the mineralization may extend up to 300 m (980 ft) from the currently known 30 m (98 ft) with some areas having a width of up to 120 m (400 ft).

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill, comments, "this bulk sample is expected to mimic potential mining operations and give a clear indication of the Ore-Sorter select silver upgrade, and what the final grades and recoveries are likely to be when full-scale mining is resumed. With the very high percentages of copper, antimony, and zinc recovery in the flotation concentrate along with the silver from the development material processing, the resultant concentrate produced will be bagged and readied for further processing/smelting/leaching."

The dominant Bayhorse mineralization is primarily tetrahedrite, (see the Company's news release BHS2020-12) that is comprised of the critical and strategic minerals in an antimony sulfide of silver, copper, zinc and iron in veins and stockworks with minor gold present, and is refractory in nature.

The Company's metallurgical work, including already proven antimony leaching, allows for the cost-effective separation of the antimony and sulphur thereby significantly increasing recoveries of the silver, copper and zinc for processing separately.

The silver, antimony, copper and zinc at the Bayhorse Silver Mine are all recognized as "critical and strategic minerals" in the United States.

The Bayhorse exploration model holds that the silver-copper-antimony rich mineralization at the Bayhorse Silver Mine extends across to the adjacent Pegasus porphyry copper prospect and could have its source in an underlying shallow pluton(s) that may host porphyry copper mineralization similar to what Hercules Metals has reported 40 km north of the Bayhorse Silver Mine.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc.'s Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content. Mark Abrams, AIPG, a Qualified Person and Director of the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this news release.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA with a National Instrument 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 292,300 tons at a grade of 21.65 opt (673 g/t) for 6.3 million ounces of silver. (Turner et al. 2018) and the Pegasus Project, in Washington County, Idaho. The Bayhorse Silver Mine and the Pegasus Porphyry Copper Project are 44 km southwest of Hercules Metals' porphyry copper discovery. The Bayhorse Mine is a minimum environmental impact facility capable of processing at a mining rate up 200 tons/day that includes a state of the art 40 ton per hour Steinert Ore-Sorter that reduces waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%. The Company has established an up to 60 ton/day mill and standard flotation processing facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. In particular, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding: (i) stability in precious metals markets and silver prices; (ii) no further significant macroeconomic shocks or disruptions; (iii) continued market liquidity and investor access to capital; (iv) recovery of investor sentiment in the junior mining sector; and (v) timely receipt of required regulatory approvals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: fluctuations in metal and commodity prices; continued availability of equity capital and financing; extreme market volatility and changes in investor sentiment; general economic, market, and business conditions; macroeconomic shocks and trade policy uncertainty; market liquidity constraints; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals (including from the TSX Venture Exchange); and risk that market recovery timing may differ materially from management expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of risk factors affecting the Company, please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Bayhorse Silver Inc.